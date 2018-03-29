Arts around town: ‘From Study to Studio’ at the Old State Capitol, Artsplosion camp, and more

From now, March 29, through Saturday, April 28, at the Old State Capitol, the Associated Women in the Arts will present From Study to Studio, an exhibition which examines the entire artistic process from thought to finished product. Showcasing work from several artists across numerous mediums, the exhibition aims to celebrate local women in the arts while also demonstrating a wholistic appreciation for art and its creation. A special reception will be held for the exhibition on Thursday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is bringing all the vibrancy of the Ebb & Flow Festival to kids around the Capital City with next week’s Artsplosion Spring Break Camp, which will run all of next week, April 2 through 6. The daily camp will feature art-making, constructive play, field trips and more that expose kids to both Brazilian culture, as well as the excitement of artistic expression. The camp will end with a presentation by the campers of Brazilian folktales, simultaneously kicking off the Ebb & Flow Festival weekend. For more information on the camp and registration, visit artsbr.org.

This Saturday, March 31, the Red Dragon Songwriters Series continues with a performance by Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Shawn Mullins, who will take to the Manship Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. You probably know Mullins for his 1998 hit “Lullaby” or his 2006 groundbreaker “Beautiful Wreck,” but his live show lauds even more acclaim than the memorable hits. Tickets for the show are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

The LSU Museum of Art is kicking off its April events with a Brown Bag Lunch next Wednesday, April 4, from 12 to 1 p.m. This month, the discussion will be led by LSU art history professor Joe Givens as he discusses the theme of morality as it is woven throughout the works of Robert Williams’ Slang Aesthetics, as well as LSU Museum of Art’s permanent collection of William Hogarth’s print series. The event is free to attend.

Starting this Sunday, April 1, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will present a joint exhibition of Elizabeth Cunniff’s I Need You to Listen and Annabelle Yates’ You Are Here. The work of the two arts students will be on display in the Firehouse Gallery through April 14, with a reception that night from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is continuing its celebration of this year’s One Book One Community pick, Hidden Figures, with an Escape Room Mission to Space challenge for adults at the Delmont Gardens Branch today, March 29, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The action-packed event will place guests right into the Space Race as they try to decode encrypted messages, solve puzzles and more to beat the Russians to putting the first man in space. For more information about the event, visit ebrpl.com.

The Pink Elephant Antiques and The Collective are bringing local artists, chefs and musicians to center stage this Saturday, March 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. for Mid City Rising. The event will feature the work of over 20 artists, as well as vegan food and more. For more information, visit the event page here.