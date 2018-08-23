Arts around town: ‘Plenty of Time’ at New Venture Theatre, Playmakers’ newest production, and more

This weekend, August 24 through 26, New Venture Theatre is presenting three performances of Dr. John Shevin Foster’s Plenty of Time at LSU’s Studio Theatre. Following two individuals from vastly different worlds, the play starts in 1968 in the black section of Martha’s Vineyard known as Oak Bluffs and showcases the changing world as the two cope with aging and a multitude of experiences. Tickets are available here.

Follow Frog and Toad through four seasons of fun with Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s newest production A Year with Frog and Toad, whichopens tomorrow, Friday, August 24, at LSU’s Reilly Theatre and runs through Sunday, September 2. Exploring fun and friendship, the show is geared toward audiences of all ages. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, August 23, Manship Theatre is premiering the film Three Identical Strangers starting at 7 p.m. Follow the story of identical triplets who are reunited after being separated at birth in this heartwarming film. Tickets are $6.50 and can be purchased here. The trailer for Three Identical Strangers can be found here.

Unwind like it’s 1980 when legendary 80s cover band Werewolf takes the stage tomorrow, Friday, August 24, at Edge Bar & Nightclub inside L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The show starts at at 10 p.m. for a night full of throwback jams overlooking the Mississippi.

The Baton Rouge Gallery is hosting Movies & Music: Kids’ Night with Pixar on Saturday, August 25. The popular summer film series continues on the lawn with its second annual “Kids Night” hosted by Pop Shop Records. Students from The Real School of Music will be performing original music from some all-time favorite silent films. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased here.

Highland Road Park Observatory is showing off the sun with its Saturday Solar Viewing this Saturday, August 25, from 12 to 2 p.m. Staff at HRPO will be showing the sun in three different manners so that visitors can get various views. Bring a blanket and pack a lunch for some family fun in the sun.

Saxophonist Stephen Richard is headed to Manship Theatre this Saturday, August 25, at 8 p.m. Listen to Richard as he blends traditional and contemporary jazz with other genres like Latin and hiphop in a performance unlike any other. The early-bird ticket price is $40, and tickets can be purchased on the day of for $50. Tickets are available here.

The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America is hosting its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, August 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Burden Center. During the meeting, there will be crafting with essential oils to make items for future Ways and Means sales. The meeting is open to guests and visitors for a $5 admission fee. For more information, visit the event page here.