Arts around town: ‘Pippin’ at the River Center, WBR Museum hosts Fairy Tale Fest

A look at art-related events in the area:

This Sunday, January 29, the West Baton Rouge Museum will be hosting a Fairytale Fest for children. This fest marks the end of the “Walter Anderson’s Fairy Tales” exhibit. The program includes storytelling from Walter Anderson’s illustrated fairy tales, a performance by Opéra Louisiane, royal craft making, and more. Admission is free.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Pippin is coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center this coming Monday, January 30, at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are still available. Pippin tells the story of a young prince who stumbles upon a mysterious performance troupe led by a strange Leading Player, who helps him on his search for meaning. The show is rated PG-13, and tickets range from $35 to $60.

International Guitar Night is making its way back to Manship Theatre next Tuesday, January 31. For the 17th year of this touring show, Lulo Reinhardt will feature various guitar luminaries from around the world, including Debashish Bhattacharya of India and Christian Dozza of Brazil. Tickets are available for $35.

Back for their first performance of the year, the dancers of Of Moving Colors will perform three shows over two days at Manship Theatre at the company’s eighth annual community performance, “Kick It Out: That’s Entertainment.” Shows are Friday, January 27, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 28, at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available from $13.50-$33.50.

LSU MOA invites the public to a Museum Hack Day this Sunday, January 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. to participate in conversation and analysis of the permanent collection exhibition, “Art in Louisiana.” The museum will ask visitors to submit anonymous comments on art displays via sticky note so that the museum may improve its gallery space. Admission is free.

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center presents a fiber art show, “Bluebonnet Swamp 20,” celebrating 20 years of connecting people to nature with jury-judged art in adult and youth categories.. The show kicked off January 17 and will run through Sunday, February 12, when the nature center will hold a reception with food and drinks to announce the winners. Other shows in the series, with different artists and themes, will continue throughout the year.