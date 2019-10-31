Arts Around Town: Opera Louisiane’s ‘Cinderella,’ Perkins Rowe Art Festival, and more

Opéra Louisiane presents Cinderella this Saturday, November 2, at First Baptist Church. Enjoy the beloved fairytale as it is brought to live with the stunning costumes, enchanting sets and the beautiful music of the orchestra. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

The Perkins Rowe Art Festival will take place this Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature art and music by local creatives. For more details, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, November 3, Dysfunktional Bone will perform at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m. as part of the free concert series Sunday in the Park, hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The concert series is a family-friendly celebration. For more information, click here.

This Saturday, November 2, Ogden Park is hosting the Ogden Park Prowl from 1 to 5 p.m. The free neighborhood art festival is a collection of open houses, yards and local businesses that celebrate all kinds of local visual, performing and culinary artists. The event will include vendors, live entertainment and more. For more information, visit here.

Magnolia Mound Plantation will host a program on Creole Mourning Customs this Friday, November 1. The educational event will teach attendees the rituals and customs of 19th-century funerals in Louisiana. For more details, click here.

On Friday, November 1, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a discussion with Warren Perrin about his book Seeking an Acadian Nation: The 1930 Diary of an Evangeline Girl at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Café Français. For more information, visit here.

Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie will perform at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel Saturday, November 2, starting at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting the Baton Rouge Arts Market on 5th Street and Main Street, Saturday, November 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event occurs the first Saturday of most months and is combined with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market. The event is an opportunity for art enthusiasts to stroll through downtown while viewing and shopping all forms of artwork crafted by local artists. For more information, visit here.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will welcome the work of local artist Randell Henry to its Soupçon Gallery beginning on Saturday, November 2. On Thursday, November 7, the museum will host an opening reception for the exhibition at 5:30 p.m. Visit the museum’s website for more details.

The State Library of Louisiana will host the Louisiana Book Festival in downtown’s Capitol Park this Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book lovers unite to celebrate their favorite reads and writers with activities for all ages from young to wise. Over 250 authors will attend, offering book signings, presentations and discussions about their work. There will also be a series of events throughout the day including live musical performances, cooking demonstrations and more. For more information, visit here.

The Nightmare on 3rd Street bar crawl will take place tomorrow, Friday, November 1, beginning at 9 p.m. The bar crawl will begin at Stinky Pete’s Bar and will feature live music and a costume contest.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure will take the stage at the Raising Cane’s River Center this weekend, November 1 through 3. The live show will feature an adventure with the popular PAW Patrol cast. For showtimes and ticket information, visit the event’s Ticketmaster page.

This Friday, November 1, The Chee-Weez will perform at the Live After Five Costume Night at City Hall Plaza. The event begins at 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

Tomorrow, Friday, November 1, Pointe Marie will host On Pointe, a music series featuring the Rusty Yates Trio. The concert will take place in Pointe-Marie Square at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information, visit artsbr.org/on-pointe.

The Manship Theatre is presenting two shows of The Room Live! With Greg Sestero this Saturday, November 2, with one show starting at 7 p.m. and the second show starting at 10:30 p.m. There will also be a meet and greet from 6 to 7 p.m. and one from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. As one of the stars of The Room and writer for the Oscar-nominated film The Disaster Artist, Sestero will share his experiences on set and what it was like working with Tommy Wiseau. There will also be a screening of the film, a Q&A and more. For more information, visit here.