Arts around town: Ogden Park Prowl, ‘Rocky Horror’ returns, and more

This Saturday, October 7, enjoy music, food and art at the Ogden Park Prowl, a neighborhood art festival featuring local artisans showing off their creations in a collection of open houses and yards. As part of the event, the Mid City Makers Market will present several “mini makers” from throughout the Baton Rouge area. This event is free and open to the public. For more information on the artists, musicians and chefs, visit ogdenparkprowl.org.

October’s here, and you know what that means. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at Manship Theatre this weekend, October 6 and 7, at 10 p.m. Saturday’s screening will feature a shadow cast presented by Terrible Thrills. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and to bring approved props. Tickets are $8 Friday night and $11 Saturday night and can be purchased here.

LSU Libraries Special Collections and LSU School of Art will present their collaborative exhibition, Letterform Characters: From Stone Carver to Type Designer beginning next Monday, October 9, at LSU’s Hill Memorial Library. Running through February 17, the exhibition presents the research of LSU Professor of Art Lynne Baggett, as well as the work of American book designer Bruce Rogers. Baggett’s research explores the transformation of typography over the course of five centuries through the lens of incised letterforms on gravestones from the British Isles and colonial New England. Conversely, the work of Rogers illustrates the typeface designs that have come to define the 20th century. This exhibition is free and open to the public, with a special lecture from British type designer Matthew Carter set for Wednesday, November 15.

Tickets are now available for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s annual Land of the Sweets Tea, which will take place on Sunday, November 26, at Boudreaux’s. Featuring sweet treats, arts and crafts, and even dance lessons, the tea offers children and their families a chance to interact with characters from The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou. For more information about tea times and tickets, visit batonrougeballet.org.

Tonight, Thursday, October 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., join Dixon Smith Interiors for a solo presentation of the new works of artist Kelli Broussard Kaufman. Known for her paintings of Southern landscapes and figures, Kaufman will be present at this free reception to help explore the meanings behind her newest pieces.

Kick off the fall season this Saturday, October 7, at LSU AgCenter’s Corn Maze Festival. In addition to finding your way through this year’s maze, kids and adults will have a chance to meet farm animals, take a hay ride and climb a hay mountain. Following the festival, the corn maze will be open to the public every Saturday in October with $10 admission for anyone over the age of three.

Enjoy the Metropolitan Opera right here in Baton Rouge with Cinemark Perkins Rowe’s broadcast of Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma in association with Fathom Events and The Met: Live in HD. Set in Gaul during the occupation of the Roman Empire, the production stars Sondra Radvanovsky as Norma, the Druid priestess, and Joyce DiDonato, her enemy, as they take on the challenging style of bel canto. Tickets are available through Cinemark Perkins Rowe.

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park series continues this Sunday, October 8, with the Lafayette-based band Souled Out. This free concert will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Shaw Center for the Arts plaza.

Tonight, Thursday, October 5, at 7 p.m., Manship Theatre will host the 2017 Manhattan Short Film Festival. This event will be held simultaneously in venues all around the world, screening a series of films and allowing the various audiences to pick their favorites. Find more information, including the list of featured films, at the Manship Theatre website, and purchase tickets here.

LSU Libraries Special Collections‘ new exhibit, The Reformation at 500: A Reflection in Rare Books takes the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation as an opportunity to examine the ways in which printed texts were used for and influenced by the new ideas of the 16th and 17th centuries. Selected works from LSU’s Rare Book Collection are being featured as a way to think about how the Reformation was conceived, received and affected through the written word. The exhibition will be on display until December 21 in the lecture hall of Hill Memorial Library.

Tomorrow night, Friday, October 6, is the opening night at LSU’s Shaver Theatre for LMNOP: The Muzical, an allegory representing the fight for the freedom of speech. The show will run until Sunday, October 15. Tickets can be bought here.

The third in a series of four panel discussions exploring Baton Rouge traditions, “How We Give and Work,” will be held next Tuesday, October 10, at 4:30 p.m. downtown at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. Carolyn Musso, Judy Holley and Sharon Coleman will be speaking, and George Bell, president of Capital Area United Way, will facilitate. Find out more information here.