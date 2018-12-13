Arts around town: ‘The Nutcracker,’ On Pointe Music Concert Series, and more

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is back with its Southern holiday tradition. Performances of The Nutcracker: A Tale from the Bayou will take place this Saturday, December 15, and Sunday, December 16, at the Raising Cane’s River Center at 2 and 6 p.m. This year’s show will feature local and internationally acclaimed dancers, as well as the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Pointe-Marie’s On Pointe Music Concert Series continues tonight, December 13, with a performance from the Bobby Campo Quartet at 6 p.m. in Pointe-Marie Square. The performance is free to attend and will feature refreshments available from Magpie Café.

Australia’s The TEN Tenors are making their way to the Capital City for a performance of the Baton Rouge Community College Foundation’s Chancellor’s Holiday Evening this Sunday, December 16, at the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion on the Mid City Campus of Baton Rouge Community College, starting with a gala reception at 5 p.m., followed by the show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are available here.

This Saturday, December 15, from 5 to 9 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus are stopping at Perkins Rowe for Santa Rocks the Rowe, which will feature live music by the Baton Rouge Concert Band, activities for kids, caroling and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

The Teddy Bear Tea is back at Juban’s starting this Sunday, December 16, at 11:30 a.m. The holiday event brings kids and adults together for an interactive brunch experience, with a specialty menu, carolers, a visit from Santa and a fluffy keepsake. For times and reservations, visit the event page here.

The Cangelosi Dance Project is taking over the Manship Theatre stage this Friday, December 14, and Saturday, December 15, for performances of Holiday Nutcracker. The show will showcase dancers from throughout the community, as well as a few familiar faces like Fox 44’s Chad Sabadie, WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell and more. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Next Wednesday, December 19, the award-winning drama The Madness of King George will be broadcast live from Nottingham Playhouse to the Manship Theatre. The play, which examines the infamous ruler’s reign, will be shown at the theater at 1 and 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

This weekend, December 15 and 16, marks the last days of the Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s production of Elf, Jr. The creative take on the holiday favorite will be performed at the Reilly Theatre. Tickets and more information are available here.

In honor of the Baton Rouge Arts Market’s 20th anniversary, the Firehouse Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring art from some of the market’s vendors through January 2. A reception for the show will be held tomorrow, December 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.