Arts around town: ‘Nouveau Naturalism’ at Ann Connelly Fine Art, Yoga with Dogs at Camp Bow Wow, and more

This evening, Thursday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m., Ann Connelly Fine Art will host the opening reception for its newest exhibition, Nouveau Naturalist, which features the work of David Humphreys and Kate Blacklock. The event will be held in the gallery from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. For more information on the gallery and event, click here.

This Sunday, September 16, unwind while raising money for the Special Olympics Louisiana and local animal rescues with a Yoga with Dogs fundraiser at Camp Bow Wow. There will be two sessions, one at 2 p.m. and one at 3:15 p.m., each of which can accommodate up to 12 people. Spots in the class are $25 each and can be reserved by emailing [email protected].

The Perkins Rowe Art Festival is back this weekend, September 15 and 16. The festival, hosted in collaboration with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will feature over 40 local artists and vendors, as well as live performances, demonstrations and more. This event is free and open to the public. For details, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, September 13, Baton Rouge’s lawyers will show off another side of their talents with the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation’s annual Arts Judicata exhibition and celebration. The exhibition, which will feature visual and literary artists as well as musicians, will be held at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

On Saturday, September 15, join in the fun with Baton Rouge Gallery as they host a benefit for Louisiana Artists for Puerto Rico. The event, which aims to raise money for those affected by last year’s Hurricane Maria, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets will be sold at the door.

Opéra Louisiane is kicking off its season with an opening night performance tomorrow, September 14, at Manship Theatre. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and will include five world-class artists singing alongside artistic director Michael Borowitz on piano. Tickets are available here.

Another installment of Rock N Rowe will take place tonight, Thursday, September 13, at 6 p.m. at Perkins Rowe. This week, local band BURNHOUSE will fill the streets with their distinctive sound that combines pop, rock, dance and funk. This event is free and open to the public.

This Saturday, September 15, is the September installment of the Mid City Makers Market. The market’s vendors will be set up at 541 South Eugene St. from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Story Time in the Garden will take place this Saturday morning, September 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. This free event aims to engage children ages 3 to 8, along with their parents, in an imaginative adventure through a story, complete with hands-on crafts and more. Visit the event page here for more information.