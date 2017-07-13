Arts around town: New Venture Theatre presents “Five Guys Named Moe,” Manship hosts reception for “Wanderlust” exhibition, and more

A look at arts-related events around town:

This Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m., stop by the Gallery at Manship Theatre for “Wanderlust: A Night with the Hogans,” a special reception celebrating Aaron and Jency Hogan’s current “Wanderlust” exhibition. Sip and snack while browsing through photographs from travels in Iceland, Cuba, Italy and more, then settle in to watch all Jency’s four short films Madeline’s Oil, With My Soul, The Verses and Last Light. The exhibition will be on view until Tuesday, July 31. For more details about the show and to see trailers for each film, visit manshiptheatre.org/events.

This Friday through Sunday, July 14 to 16, New Venture Theatre will put on its newest production, Five Guys Named Moe, at LSU’s Shaver Theatre. Celebrating the music of “The King of the Jukebox,” Louis Jordan, this fun-filled show follows the story of a young man with a bad case of the blues, who one day is shocked to find “the greatest band around” leaping right out of his radio to help cure his sadness. For tickets, visit newventuretheatre.org.

LASM will host two special events in the coming days: First, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, find out how to salvage and preserve damaged items at “Saving Treasures,” featuring multiple conservationists offering one-on-one tips on rescuing everything from art to photographs to textiles. The event is being held in conjunction with the current exhibition “Faces of the Flood,” featuring photos of individuals affected by last August’s historic flooding. Next up, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, LASM will welcome astronomy enthusiasts to “Preparing for the Great American Solar Eclipse;” NASA Solar System Ambassador Linda Gauthier will spill all the spectacular details about what to expect when the eclipse happens August 21.

Starting next Monday, July 17, PBS will begin streaming its Online Film Festival, which will feature two Louisiana filmmakers and their work, Si and Last Light. The festival will run until Friday, July 28, and can be viewed on LPB digital platforms like PBS.org, YouTube, and PBS social media channels, in addition to the PBS app. Viewers can vote for their favorites at lpb.org/filmfest.

West Baton Rouge Museum will host a Lunchtime Lecture titled “Boats of the Basin: Design, Function and Form for the Life Aquatic” next Tuesday, July 18, at noon. Author and filmmaker C.E. Richard, who wrote and directed a documentary about a master boat builder, will discuss the variety of unique vessels that have been created for use in the Atchafalaya Basin. The event will also include a screening of the related short film In the Mind of the Maker.

St. James Episcopal Church is continuing its Summer Sounds music series next Wednesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. Come enjoy diverse live music every Wednesday in July. Visit stjamesbr.org to view the performance schedule and to get ticket information.