Arts around town: New Venture Theatre presents ‘Black Nativity,’ Cangelosi Dance Project wraps up season with Holiday Mix

A look at art-related events in the area:

New Venture Theatre will present Black Nativity at LSU’s Shaver Theatre this Saturday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 18, at 3 p.m. The play, written by poet Langston Hughes, tells the story of Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem through gospel music and dance. The show is open to all ages, and tickets are $32.

Enjoy a three-course meal and an elegant performance at Opera Louisiane’s Lunch with Leanne. General director Leanne Clement has selected Lisette Oropesa as the featured performer for December 19’s concert at the City Club of Baton Rouge. The performance begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 12 p.m. and the opportunity to visit with Oropesa. Tickets are $55.

Cangelosi Dance Project will perform its “Holiday Mix” shows tomorrow, Friday, December 16, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m. at Manship Theatre. Friday’s performance features Kris Cangelosi’s professional and advanced company dancers and is preceded by a gala at 6 p.m. Saturday’s children matinee will showcase Cangelosi’s youth and advanced company. Tickets range from $20 to $35.

Join the LSU Museum of Art for a first look at “Everlasting Calm: The Art of Elliott Daingerfield” today, Thursday, December 15, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts. The evening will begin with a lecture at 6 p.m., and attendees will view the exhibition at 7 p.m. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Admission is free for members, $5 for LSU students and faculty with ID, and $10 for nonmembers. For more details on the exhibition, check out our story from our December issue of inRegister, available on newsstands now.