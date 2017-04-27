Arts around town: St. Lawrence String Quartet at BRSO, National Astronomy Day at LASM, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

In its Baton Rouge debut performance, the St. Lawrence String Quartet will perform in a Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra concert tonight, Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m at First Presbyterian Church. BRSO’s principle clarinet, Robert DiLutis, will join the quartet for a program of works by Mozart, Beethoven and contemporary composer John Adams. Tickets are $25.

Celebrate space and the findings of astronomy on National Astronomy Day 2017 at LASM this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., A variety of hands-on activities and displays will engage and educate children on the science of space. The planetarium will feature a special showing of Earth, Moon & Sun about the science behind an eclipse, and solar viewing glass will be available for $2 at the Museum Store.

Congregation B’Nai Israel will host its Art and Soul 2017 jazz and silent auction tonight, Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m at its sanctuary and social hall. Food and live entertainment will serve as a backdrop for the silent auction before a live auction begins. Jazz musician Bill Grimes will perform with his quartet alongside vocalist Judy Davis, and the auctions will benefit youth education at B’Nai Israel. Admission is free.

This Friday, April 28, the Firehouse Gallery will hold an artist’s reception from 6 to 9 p.m. for “Converse,” an exhibition by LSU potter and sculptor undergraduate Joelle Ferrara. Her work includes functional ceramics and sculptural environments with organic forms and geometric surfaces working together to create balanced compositions.

New Venture Theatre will present performances of Brownsville Song (B-Side for Tray) this Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 3:00 p.m at the LSU Studio Theatre. The play tells the story of a young African-American boy named Tray and his family after his life is tragically cut short at only 18 years old. Admission is $27.

Registration is now open for the Kids’ Orchestra summer camps. Two 1-week sessions are available for $250 each. Session 1 runs from June 19-23 and teaches the violin, viola, or cello to second- through fifth-graders. Session 2 is June 26-30 and teaches the flute, clarinet, trumpet and percussion to the same age group. Both sessions offer a course on music fundamentals for kindergarteners and first-graders. Children will be taught by local professionals how to play an instrument in just one week through lessons, field trips and fun. A concert for family and friends will conclude each week.

This Friday, April 28, the LSU School of Music will present Masterworks: Bernstein, Berlioz, Lehár & Offenbach, a musical event combining the LSU Symphony Orchestra and LSU A Capella Choir in this grand finale of the semester. Featuring artist-in-residence Paul Groves and LSU School of Music faculty, student soloists and members of LSU Opera, the concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the LSU Union Theatre.

Downtown Baton Rouge welcomes Travis Thibodaux and Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble as the musical guests for this Friday’s Live After Five event from 5 to 8 p.m. in Repentance Park. A sometimes-backup-signer for the band Journey, Thibodaux draws musical influence from several genres, including Cajun, country and rock. Often playing across the country from New York to Seattle, and to crowds unfamiliar with Zydeco music, Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble sink back into traditional Louisiana roots to create high-energy dance music.

This Saturday, April 29, drive over to the Denham Springs Antique & Arts District for the annual Spring Fest, where you can peruse vendor stalls, play games, enjoy kiddie rides, eat at great food booths, and shop in the stores of the Antique Village area among art exhibitions, tours of the Old City Hall, and music at the Old Train Station.

The Big Buddy program’s annual Dancing for Big Buddy event is happening again this Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Inspired by ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, this fundraising event puts local celebrities to the dance floor, paired with a professional dancer, to compete for your votes at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU’s campus. All proceeds benefit Big Buddy’s youth mentorship program.