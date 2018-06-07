Arts around town: Of Moving Colors presents ‘The Sofa Stories,’ Theatre BR brings ABBA hits to life, and more

Of Moving Colors is closing out its season with performances of The Sofa Stories this Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, at Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The creative show aims to interweave the many stories of personal experiences that happen on the living room couch through unique and challenging choreography. Tickets are available through Manship Theatre.

Tomorrow, June 8, Theatre Baton Rouge is reviving the hits of ABBA with the musical production Mamma Mia. Combining catchy songs, high-energy dance numbers, and plenty of drama, the production will showcase the talents of local performers. The show will continue through Sunday, June 24, with performances at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees. Tickets are available here.

Through June 12, the Junior Company of the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre continues its Summer Tour presentation of Coppelia. The 30-minute performance tells the comedic story of Dr. Coppelius and his plans to bring a doll to life. For a list of tour locations and times, visit batonrougeballet.org. All performances are free and open to the public, though some venues do require pre-registration. Two fundraising performances will be held on Saturday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Admission will be $5 for children and $10 for adults.

On Sunday, June 10, Manship Theatre presents a newly released documentary, Blood and Steel: Cedar Crest Country Club, directed by Michael Maniglia. The film tells of “The Crest,” a skateboarding icon of the ’80s that also houses a remarkable history of punk rock music. The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

This is the final week of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s installation of Courtney Egan’s Dreamcatchers. Wander through the interactive projection-based art exhibit of New Orleans’ flora and fauna until this Sunday, June 10.

Manship Theatre will present Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG, on Sunday, June 10. An exploration of how the justice’s early legal battles changed the world for women, the show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

This Sunday, June 10, Baton Rouge Gallery’s ARTiculate Artist Talks series returns, featuring the four artists featured in its June exhibition: Brian Kelly, Craig McAllen, Steve Schmidt and Van Wade-Day. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about each artist’s process and inspiration and to ask questions. The event begins at 4 p.m. and is free to the public.

Bringing together all ages and faiths, the Unitarian Universalist Church and the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge are hosting Dances of Peace this Sunday, June 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Unity Church’s Goodwood Boulevard location. The interactive event will give people of every ability level the chance to learn dances that are paired with sacred scripture from various faiths. For more information, visit the event page here.