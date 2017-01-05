Arts around town: Movies at Manship include Jewish Film Festival and a Golden Globe Best Picture nominee

A look at arts-related events around town:

The 11th annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival kicks off at Manship Theatre next Wednesday, January 11, and will run through Sunday, January 15.

Originating as part of the Jewish Cinema South project in 2006, and in partnership with the Institute of Southern Jewish Life in Jackson, Mississippi, the institute had created several film festivals throughout the South before the festival grew into its own self-sustaining event. Now, the festival has become one of the most anticipated film events in the city.

This year, the event will showcase four films and a Sunday collection of shorts. To see synopses of all festival films, visit manshiptheatre.org/events.

Manship Theatre will also feature two other independent films this week, starting with Moonlight this Friday through Sunday, January 5 to 7. Directed by Barry Jenkins and nominated in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay categories for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the film is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue and follows a young man’s coming of age in Miami.

The second film, Les Saisons (The Seasons), is a French documentary that explores the natural beauty of the animals and landscapes of Europe’s wilderness. The film will screen this Sunday, January 8.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting its Far-Out First Friday: New Year Spectacular event this Friday, January 6, at 6:30 p.m., with three special planetarium shows for the whole family. To learn more and see a description of the shows, visit lasm.org/events/upcoming-events/far-out-first-friday-new-year-spectacular.

This Friday, January 6, the LSU Museum of Art will host another one of its Stories in Art events at 10:30 a.m., where kids up to age 6 can participate in reading and art projects with their guardians in a fun museum setting. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.

Step up to the plate for a baseball-themed day of fun at the West Baton Rouge Museum this Sunday, January 8. The event will include a screening of the Jackie Robinson biopic movie 42: The True Story of an American Legend at 2 p.m. and a host of baseball-related hands-on activities for all ages. This program is free and open to the public.