Arts around town: Moutin Factory Quintet at Chorum Hall, James Meredith at LSU, and more

This Friday, September 28, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the Moutin Factory Quintet in a Jazz Listening Room event at Chorum Hall starting at 7:30 p.m. The French jazz group, led by brothers François and Louis, is setting out on its fifth tour in the United States, which started in Cleveland and will make its way down the Mississippi this week. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Equal rights activist, author and former U.S. senatorial political advisor James Meredith will kick off the LSU College of Human Sciences & Education’s 2018-2019 Quality of Life Lecture Series with a speech this Friday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. in the University Laboratory School Auditorium. Meredith made his place in history as the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi, graduating in 1963 with a degree in political science. He subsequently spent his life advocating for the equal treatment of others, while emphasizing the importance of education. For more information on the lecture and the series, visit the event page here.

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters will perform at the City Hall Plaza on Friday, September 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. to kick off the fall installment of Live After Five. The zydeco artists are also known as Zydeco’s Royal Family and have played in music festivals and fairs all over the world. For more information, visit the event page here.

Michael Brandt is performing for Rock the Cure at The Rum House on Wednesday, October 3, at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from Rock the Cure go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund to help in the fight to cure type 1 diabetes. For more information on tickets and the organization, visit the event page.

Of Moving Colors Productions is kicking off its 32nd season with a mainstage debut at Manship Theatre this Friday, September 28, at 7:30 p.m. A homage to The Beatles and the 50th anniversary of the “White Album” and the film Yellow Submarine, the performance, titled Come Together, will showcase the new company with creative choreography to coincide with hits like “Hey Jude” and “All You Need is Love.” Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office. For more information, visit ofmovingcolors.org.

Next Wednesday, October 3, people across the world will convene to view and vote for this year’s Manhattan Short Film Festival finalists. Here in Baton Rouge, Manship Theatre is hosting the event at 7 p.m. with showings of the final nine films. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.