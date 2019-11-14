Arts around town: Moscow Ballet comes to Baton Rouge, North Gate Music and Arts Fest, and more

The Moscow Ballet will perform its Great Russian Nutcracker at the LSU Student Union Theater this Friday, November 15, at 7 p.m. The Christmas wonderland show is filled with elaborate sets, costumes and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The North Gate Merchants Association and Highland Coffees will host North Gate Music and Arts Fest 2019 this Friday, November 15, from 4 to 11 p.m. The event will feature over 20 local and regional artists, live music, art demos and more. For more information on the event, click here.

This Saturday, November 16, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host the Baton Rouge Arts Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is held the third Saturday of every month and features the work of local artists including handmade items like pottery, jewelry, furniture, mosaics and more. For more information, visit here.

LSU Theatre is presenting its first Theatre for a Young Audience show of the season next Tuesday, November 19, through Sunday, November 24. Suitable for all ages, Brooklyn Bridge by Melissa James Gibson is directed by Lori Elizabeth Parquet and will take place on the LSU’s Music and Dramatic Arts Building’s Studio Theatre stage. Tickets and more information are available here.

The Steel Woods will perform at the Texas Club tomorrow night, November 15, starting at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

This Saturday, November 16, BREC‘s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center will host a Swamp Art Show Field Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists are invited to gain inspiration as they take in the natural beauty of the landscape. The event includes indoor and outdoor workspaces, and artists should bring their own supplies. For more information, visit here.

The West Baton Rouge Museum will host the Oasis Jazz Band fall concert Wednesday, November 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The concert will showcase music from major cities all around the United States. For more information, visit here.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host Wild Day at the Rowe at Perkins Rowe, Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to see, learn about and take pictures with ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, while enjoying live music, face painting, crafts and more. For more information, visit here.

The Brian McKnight 4 will perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Friday, November 15, starting at 8 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The LSU Block and Bridle Club will host the Block and Bridle Rodeo at LSU’s John M. Parker Coliseum, with the student rodeo on Friday, November 15, and the open rodeo on Saturday, November 16, both starting at 7 p.m. The event will benefit Cancer Services of Baton Rouge and will feature activities and fun for the whole family. For more information, click here.

The Downtown Business Association will host Live After Five featuring True Spin this Friday, November 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cover band will play popular dance and rock music from the 1980s to today. For more information on the free event, visit here.

The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its monthly Cajun French Music Association Open Jam this Sunday, November 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is held the third Sunday of every month and features a different artist that leads a group of interested musicians. For more information, visit here.

This Sunday, November 17, Fleur de ME Designs will host a Holiday Pop Up Market & Art Show from 1 to 5 p.m. Attendees can get a head start on their Christmas lists while shopping the newest works by Maria Prochaska Boudreaux, Allison Dillard and Élen Carpenter. For more information, click here.