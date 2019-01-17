Arts around town: MLK Festival of Service, Theatre Baton Rouge’s “Silent Sky,” and more

The four-day MLK Festival of Service, put on by The Walls Project, begins this Friday, January 18, and runs through January 21. The event’s goal is to empower the community through cultural redevelopment projects. Activities will focus on the revitalization and beautification of Baton Rouge, primarily in the 70805 zip code. Volunteers are invited to take part in painting, trash pickup, gardening and more, and to attend a block party with live music and performances on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. One highlight of this year’s festival will be the launch of a four-acre urban farm called Baton Roots. For for information about the festival, click here. And read more about the plans for Baton Roots in this story from inRegister’s January issue.

The Capitol Park Museum is showcasing a new exhibition titled Carrying on the Dream, which features the hearse that carried Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s body, along with civil rights movement memorabilia including counter stools from the 1960 sit-in at the Kress Department Store lunch counter in Baton Rouge. For more information on the exhibition, click here.

Theatre Baton Rouge is debuting its newest production tomorrow, Friday, January 18. Titled Silent Sky, the play follows Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers working in astronomy at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, but receiving no credit. The show, which runs through February 3, grants visibility to the women who were written out of history by the men who were in charge. Tickets are available here.

What does the fox say? You might just find out next Tuesday, January 22, at 6:30 p.m., as the LSU Hilltop Arboretum hosts an installment of its Discover Nature Program, which is presented in partnership with the Capital Area Native Plant Society and the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge. This event will feature The Canid Project, which aims to educate people on wild canids, and share the stories of human-canid interactions. Tickets and more information are available here.

LSU Museum of Art is presenting Kristina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came reception tonight, January 17, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the Shaw Center. The exhibition is accompanied by a Gallery Talk with the artist herself, hors d’oeuvres, and cash bar that costs $10 for the general public and remains free for LSU students and faculty. For more information and to view the full event calendar, visit here.

Tonight, January 17, at 7:30 p.m., the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is performing a special tribute to musical prodigy and legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in honor of his birthday. Featuring Angelo Xiang Yu on violin, the show will feature an assortment of Mozart’s pieces, charting his evolution and his creative vision. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

The second annual Louisiana Street Food Festival is this Saturday, January 19, starting at 11 a.m. This all-day affair will be held in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center near the pedestrian bridge, where over 30 chefs will gather to serve their most popular street foods. The food and drinks will be accompanied by live music throughout the day.

The photographs of formerly unknown photographer Vivian Maier will be on display at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum starting January 23 in an exhibition titled Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed. The show will feature the candid work of Maier from the 1950s and ’60s that was accidentally discovered in 2008, while also telling the artist’s life story. The exhibition will run through May 22. For more information, visit the event page here.

Flamenco Rouge is hosting a Mommy (or Daddy) and Me Flamenco Class next Tuesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. This event, which is open to kids and their parents from six months to three years, is free and open to the public. To register, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival continues at Manship Theatre tonight, January 17, with a showing of The Mossad: Imperfect Spies at 7 p.m. The festival will continue through the weekend with a showing of Itzhak on Saturday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m. and a showing of Driver on Sunday, January 20, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.