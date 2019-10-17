Arts around town: Mid City Markers Market, Mini Maker Fair, and more

This Saturday, October 19, is the Mid City Markers Market’s October market. From 4 to 8 p.m., the event will feature a variety of local makers who will be selling their wares, as well as live music by The Execelleauxs and a bar provided by Overpass Merchant. More information about the vendors and the event are available here.

Stitch, style and make at the Main Library at Goodwood’s annual Baton Rouge Mini Maker Fair on Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s fair theme has a fashion focus, with guests such as LSU Department of Textiles, who will teach clothing recycling, as well as the LSU Theatre Costume Department, who will give tips and tricks for hand sewing. The day will also include a fashion show, performances and more. Visit the event page here for a full schedule of events.

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a Jazz Listening Room performance next Tuesday, October 22, with guitarist Dave Stryker at the Chorum Hall at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the series and to purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

LSU Museum of Art is hosting Third Thursday tonight, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will focus on Newcomb pottery and letter-forms, featuring LSU Graphic Design Professors Lynne Baggett and Luisa Restrepo Perez. Attendees will design their own Art Nouveau letter-forms and design tea towels while listening to music by Clay Parker and Jodi James. For more information, visit the event page here.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Library and the West Baton Rouge Museum are hosting The Great Pumpkin Night on Friday, October 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The night will be filled with fun activities and entertainment for all Halloween enthusiasts. The event includes games, craft making, a courtyard concert and trick-or-treating at the historic houses on the museum’s six-acre campus. For more information, visit here.

The Manship Theatre is hosting a viewing of the new release documentary Desolation Center on Wednesday, October 23, at 7:30 p.m. Desolation Center focuses on early ’80s guerrilla music and art performances in Southern California that have come to inspire key elements of popular culture in the 21st century. For more information, click here.

Tarzan is coming to LSU’s Shaver Theater tonight, October 17, through Sunday, October 20, as the Christian Youth Theatre hosts five performances of the acclaimed show. Click here for a full schedule of showtimes and tickets.

West Baton Rouge Historical Association is hosting its annual Ethel Claiborne Dameron lecture series featuring Chris Thomas King on Sunday, October 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Museum. King will speak on The Blues: The Authentic Narrative Of My Music And Culture, and a reception will follow after. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, October 20, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a performance by Chubby Carrier from 2 t0 5 p.m. as part of its Sunday in the Park Fall series. The free, family-friendly show will be held in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza downtown. Click here for more information.