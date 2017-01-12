Arts around town: Making murals on MLK Day, Civil rights lecture and exhibit at West Baton Rouge Museum

A look at arts-related events around town:

Baton Rouge’s MLK Day Festival of Service is being expanded into a four-day event this year to offer Baton Rougeans a chance to beautify their city through painting murals and much more. The event, which begins this Friday, January 13, and runs through Monday, January 16, will involve more than 70 businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations gathering on Gus Young Avenue by painting murals with The Walls Project, fixing up houses, planting community gardens and cleaning blighted properties. The event will culminate with a party in Gus Young Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, with musical performances by the Michael Foster Project, Cupid and Made Groceries, as well as local cuisine and an open-air Town Hall and Community Resource Fair.

Head to the West Baton Rouge Museum Saturday, January 14, at 12 p.m. for a lecture from Southern University Law Center professor Dr. Angela A. Allen-Bell. The discussion will take place in front of one of the museum’s current exhibits “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights” and will highlight restorative justice and civil rights. Admission is free.

TheatreworksUSA will present Charlotte’s Web at the Manship Theatre tomorrow, Friday, January 13, at 7 p.m. The Manship Theatre’s Kids Club is also offering a post-show meet and greet and a question and answer session with the cast. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit manshiptheatre.org.

World-renowned pianist William Westney will perform at the LSU School of Music Recital Hall tomorrow, Friday, January 13, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

The Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence will be presented to 2016 recipient Crystal Wilkinson at a ceremony at the Manship Theatre next Thursday, January 19. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 6:30. Visit ernestjgainesaward.org for details.