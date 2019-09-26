Arts around town: LSU Theatre’s new season, Arts Council’s fall art classes, and more

LSU Theatre’s 2019-20 season kicks off tonight, September 26, with a preview performance of Trouble in Mind, a play by Alice Childress that explores the attitudes of the 1950s and the racism that underlies the arts. Taking place on the Shaver Theatre stage in LSU’s Music and Dramatic Arts building, this show will run through October 6. For a full list of showtimes, as well as ticket information, visit the event page here.

With local homeschool students in mind, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is launching two fall art classes: one on visual art with Gaelin Craighead and another on music with Jena Vangjel. With sections divided up by age group, the classes aim to teach kids new skills, while allowing them to make new friends throughout the community. Classes start the first week of October and continue through December. For class dates, prices and registration, visit the event page here.

The Associated Women in the Arts fall show kicked off this week at the Louisiana State Archives. On display through October 30, the exhibit, titled “35 Years of Excellence in Art,” showcases previously unreleased work by the group’s artists. A reception for the show will be held on October 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Through this Sunday, September 29, LSU Theatre’s Lab Theatre program is presenting performances of The Moors at the LSU Studio Theatre. Directed by Noah Smith, the show is a dark comedy set in England. A full list of showtimes, as well as more information about the show, is available here.

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is hosting its 2019 Fall Concert this Sunday, September 29, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. A play on the iconic Oh, The Places You Will Go book by Dr. Seuss, the show is titled “Oh, the Places We Will Take You.” Visit the event page here for more information.

Theatre’s Baton Rouge’s presentation of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible continues through next Sunday, October 6. Directed by George Judy, the well-known story of John Proctor, his wife and his servant brings the Salem witch trials to life on the theater’s main stage. For showtimes, tickets and more, visit the event page here.

Tonight, September 26, JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band is taking over Perkins Rowe for this week’s Rock N Rowe event from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event is held in the center of the complex and is open to everyone. More information is available here.

BREC’s Central Sports Park is getting ready for Halloween with a showing of Hocus Pocus this Saturday, September 28, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Oak Ridge Boys are performing at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Saturday night, September 28, at 7 p.m. The country foursome has garnered several top hits over nearly four decades. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.