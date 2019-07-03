Arts around town: LSU MOA’s Fourth of July party, Monthly arts market, and more

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting its annual Red, White & Blue Fourth of July Celebration tomorrow, July 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. The family-friendly event offers a front-row view for the WBRZ fireworks display, as well as food by Capital City Grill, live music by GSTREET and plenty of activities. Tickets and more information are available here.

The monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market is this Saturday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on 5th and Main Street. Featuring local artisans of all kinds, the market, which coincides with the Red Stick Farmers Market, aims to connect the community through a love of art and creativity. More information is available here.

Grammy winner Kathy Mattea is performing tonight, Wednesday, July 3, at the Manship Theatre. The country singer, who holds several No. 1 records as well as a plethora of CMA awards and nominations, will be performing a selection from her newest release, Pretty Bird, which covers her journey through vocal and life changes. Tickets are available here.

This Sunday, July 7, is the LSU Museum of Art’s monthly Free First Sunday event, with free admission to the museum from 1 to 4 p.m., as well as special activities for families. Click here for information about the exhibitions on display now and more. And don’t forget: Free First Sunday also means free admission at LASM and the USS Kidd downtown, so make a day of downtown exploring!

The Manship Theatre is hosting a showing of the 2018 film Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché this Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m. Directed by Pamela B. Green, the movie covers the often forgotten but pivotal work of the first female filmmaker, Alice Guy-Blaché. Tickets are available here.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Movies on the Plaza series continues this Friday, July 5, with a showing of Disney’s Frozen at 7 p.m. in the outdoor area of the Main Library at Goodwood. In addition to the movie, local food trucks and other vendors will be on hand with concessions. More information is available here.

This Friday, July 5, Louisiana Music Hall of Famer, Grammy winner and Louisiana native Wayne Toups is taking to the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel stage. The show, which starts at 9 p.m., is open to guests ages 21 and older. Tickets are available here.