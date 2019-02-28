Arts around town: LSU MOA Free First Sunday, Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival, and more

This Sunday, March 3, is Free First Sunday at the LSU Museum of Art. The galleries will be open from 1 to 5 p.m., with “Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came” and “Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection” on display now. For more information, visit the event page here.

For its own Free First Sunday excitement, LASM welcomes visitors with free admission and unlimited planetarium shows for $6 from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 3. See the museum’s current exhibitions including “Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed” and “Inner Light: The Photography of Richard Albertine.”

This Saturday, March 2, the annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival will take place downtown in the North Boulevard Town Square. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature live performances, local vendors and more. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet will perform tonight, Thursday, February 28, at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The performance will spotlight masterpieces from legendary composers like Beethoven and Mozart. For more information, visit the event page here.

Three generations of artists–mother Sharon Elliott Thomas, daughter Felicia Hunt, and grandsons Evan and Phillip–will showcase their work in “A Family Affair” on Saturday, March 2. The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Pit-N-Peel, where original artwork and prints will be available for purchase. Visit the event page here for more information.

The Chee-Weez, a tribute and show band, will play at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on Saturday, March 2. The band plays ’70s and ’90s music and is known for its costuming and enthusiasm. Tickets are $10 and you must be 21 years old to attend.

Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 5, Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting Mardi Gras at the Museum. The event will have Mardi Gras-themed activities and begins at 10 a.m. on both days. For more information, visit the event page here.

As part of the Red Dragon Songwriting Series, John Schneider & The Hazzard Nation will be performing at the Manship Theatre tonight, February 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

Tonight, February 28, the LSU Symphonic Winds will present “Storytime,” a collection of legendary tales set to music. Hosted by LSU School of Music and directed by Dr. Dennis Llinás, the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the LSU Union Theater. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the event page here.

Gary Nicholson will perform at the Red Dragon Listening Room this Saturday, March 2, at 8 p.m. Nicholson is a singer and songwriter whose songs have been covered by artists like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Ringo Starr and Fleetwood Mac. Visit the event page here for more information and to purchase tickets.