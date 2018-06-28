Arts around town: LSU Libraries’ imaginative exhibition, Cangelosi Dance Project’s ‘Glass Broken,’ and more

The LSU Libraries Special Collections’ newest exhibition, Seeing and the “Eye of the Imagination,” opens at Hill Memorial Library next Monday, July 2. A display of the book collection of Clarence John Laughlin, the exhibition explores the fantasy, surrealism and horror that underlies the books, as well as their curator. Through September 21, the collection will be open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.

In honor of receiving the LSU Esprit de Femme Award, Kris Cangelosi of the Cangelosi Dance Project is expanding on one of her best-known choreographic works Glass Ceiling with an updated version titled Glass Broken. While the original version premiered in 1995 and followed the struggles of six women making their way into the business world, Glass Broken aims to showcase the progress of women over the last 23 years. The performance, which is recommended for audiences 18 years and older, will take place this Saturday, June 30, at Manship Theatre at 6 p.m. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

Opening this Sunday, July 1, the Baton Rouge Gallery will present the work of Mary Lee Eggart, Michael W. Howes and Amy James in a month-long exhibition. An opening reception will be held Thursday, July 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., as well as an Articulate Artist Talk the following Sunday, July 8, at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Mary Jo Kelly, also known as the Book Doctor, is making a stop at the Eden Park Branch Library next Tuesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. for an hour of storytelling for children ages 3 to 11. To register for the event, call the Children’s Room at 225-231-3260.

This Saturday, June 30, Crowley native and Cajun singer Wayne Toups will perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel at 9 p.m. The legendary singer is a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, as well as a Grammy winner. For tickets, visit the event page here.

To benefit its launch, the Red Magnolia Theatre Company is hosting En Vogue: A Night of Iconic Fashion this Friday, June 29, at Manship Theatre from 7 to 10 p.m. In addition to cuisine from around Baton Rouge, a costume contest and more, the event will serve as the announcement party for the company’s inaugural production. Tickets and more information are available here.

This Saturday, June 30, the Baton Rouge Gallery is hosting another installment of Movies & Music on the Lawn, this time with a showing of Buster Keaton’s 1924 Sherlock Jr.accompanied by a never-before-heard score from folk-country group Antler Chandelier. Tickets are available here.

Starting next Monday, July 2, the Playmakers of Baton Rouge are coming to East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches for presentations of Rock of Pages, a show in which two children take an adventure through books with the help of a rock n’ roll librarian. For a full schedule and registration information, visit ebrpl.com.

Tonight, Thursday, June 28, Melinda Williams and Cynthia LeJeune Nobles are bringing the culinary talent of legendary photographer Fonville Winans to the public with a presentation of the recipes from their book, The Fonville Winans Cookbook, at the Herb Society of America, Baton Rouge Unit meeting at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden starting at 6:30 p.m. After years of bringing together the rescued recipes, the two authors will talk about the book and sign books. Visitors and guests are welcome to join the meeting for $5.

The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society is heading to branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library this July to teach children ages 1 to 11 with a presentation called Heading for Mars, which explores Mars and how to celebrate the Earth’s being the closest to the Red Planet it has has been in 15 years. For a full schedule, visit ebrpl.com.