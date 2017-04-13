Arts around town: Live After Five rocks downtown, ‘Once’ strums the heartstrings

A look at art-related events around town:

Stop by downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, April 14, for another Live After Five concert event. Catch this week’s musical act, the Chase Tyler Band, between 5 and 8 p.m.

Pianist, composer and producer Lawrence Sieberth will take the stage at the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre as part of the Art Council’s Listening Room series today, Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. With a technique influenced with New Orleans jazz roots, R&B, and more avant-garde approaches, Sieberth is a Jazz Fest favorite. To hear his sound here in Baton Rouge, purchase tickets through the Arts Council website.

Tomorrow, Friday, April 14, step into the streets of Dublin for Once, the 2012 Tony Award winner showing up at the Raising Cane’s River Center for an 8 p.m. performance. Featuring actors and musicians who play their own instruments on stage, Once tells the love story of a street busker and a young woman who stops one night to listen, and the drama that arises with as much complexity as an improvised riff.