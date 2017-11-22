Arts around town: Jack Ingram at Manship Theatre, Take It To The Street festival, and more

Returning to the stage after a seven-year hiatus, Jack Ingram will perform at Manship Theatre Friday, November 24, in promotion of his eighth album, Midnight Motel, which was released in August 2016. Tickets for Ingram’s energetic comeback are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

Opening Monday, November 27, the photography of Lily LaGrange will be on display at Gallery 229. The collection, “Documenting Thailand’s Agricultural Industry,” follows LaGrange’s trip to southeast Asia to profile the agricultural processes in Thailand, which resulted in her confrontation with the conflict between sustainable models and ethical principles. The collection will be on display through Sunday, December 10.

Mid City Studio’s Take It To The Street festival has been rescheduled for this Friday, November 24, on the streets of the Cemetery District of Baton Rouge. The festival not only features local musicians and artists, but also encourages busking throughout the area in order to truly make the streets of Baton Rouge a creative canvas. For more information, visit midcitystudio.org.

In conjunction with the West Baton Rouge Museum’s exhibition of “Over Here & Over There: Americans at Home and Abroad in World War I,” which will be on display through January 7, the museum will be hosting a lecture by West Baton Rouge Historical Association board member Ellis Gauthier on Wednesday, November 29, as part of the Lunch Time Lecture Series. Exploring West Baton Rouge’s part in World War I, Gauthier will present information regarding West Baton Rouge soldiers. For more information, visit wbrmuseum.org.

Support the student dancers of St. Joseph’s Academy at their performance of This Is Us, a lyrical journey through the lives of four young women. The dancers will take to the Manship Theatre stage Tuesday, November 28, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

Starting Friday, November 24, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will be lit up for the holidays as part of ZooLights. The lights will remain up for view from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through December 30, with special events throughout the monthlong event. Admission is $3 for children and $5 for adults, with special pricing for Friends of the Zoo members.

Collin Richie’s photography exhibition “Last Days” will be on display at the LSU Student Union Art Gallery through January 19. Richie’s photographic journey explores the human spirit through the patients of Heart of Hospice, focusing on the loving relationship between caregivers and end-of-life patients. Admission is free and open to the public.

Every Saturday from November 25 to December 16, experience the magic of the Polar Express in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum planetarium theater. The show will start at 2:15 p.m. with complimentary hot chocolate and jingle bells. For ticket information, visit lasm.org.

Christmas lights are on display at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales as part of the drive-though experience Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland. The synchronized music and light show kicks off every night at dusk and will be on display through January 7. Admission information is available at shadrackchristmas.com.