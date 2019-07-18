Arts around town: LASM celebrates Apollo 11, Fonville Winans talk, and more

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing this Saturday, July 20, with an all-day party featuring interactive activities, planetarium showings of Apollo 11: First Steps Edition and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

Late photographer Fonville Winans’ daughter Melinda Risch Winans is presenting a talk this Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at the Bluebonnet library. Titled Stories about Fonville Winans, the event will cover topics from the Fonville Winans Cookbook and more. The event is free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s showing of The Faces of Alzheimer’s in the Firehouse Gallery closes next Wednesday, July 24. Created by Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, the photography exhibition features the work of Aaron Hogan and Tate Tullier to showcase not just the faces, but the emotions of local people with Alzheimer’s in order to raise awareness for the disease. More information is available here.

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting two Teen Challenges next week, on Monday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 24. Both interactive activities are geared towards teens ages 12 to 18, and aim to get them involved with one of the museum’s latest exhibitions, Adore | Adorn. For more information, see the calendar of events here.

This Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, is the annual Italian Heritage Festa at the Mariott Hotel. Hosted by the Greater Baton Rouge American Italian Association, the event will feature a performance by Lena Prima, Italian dinners, a grape stomp, shopping and more. Tickets and more information is available here.

The Manship Theatre’s Musical Production Camp is debuting its production of Disney’s Mary Poppin’s Jr. tomorrow, July 19. The kids will take the stage to perform a take on the classic favorite at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information is available here.

Go underwater without a wetsuit with the Manship Theatre’s showing of Wonders of the Sea the Sunday, July 21. The film shows the breathtaking nature of underwater life, as well as the harmful impact of things like global warming and pollution. The showing is at 2 p.m., and tickets are available here.

The Rum House is hosting a Summer Art Market this Saturday, July 20, from 5 to 10 p.m. In addition to local artists and vendors, the event will also feature music by The Drew Danzy Band and $5 wine. More information is available here.

Local chef Jay Ducote is starring on a Food Network episode of Beat Bobby Flay tonight, July 18, at 9 p.m. To celebrate, Ducote is hosting a viewing party at White Star Market from 7 to 10 p.m., with food from Ducote’s Gov’t Taco, drinks and more. View the event page here for more information.

This Saturday, July 20, Yoga on the Lakes Baton Rouge is hosting a special session combining a yoga flow, mediation and refreshments at 4 p.m. at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park. The event is free, but a donation of $5 or $10 is suggested. Visit the event page here for more information.