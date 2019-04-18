Arts around town: Killer Queen at L’Auberge, Fête Rouge, and more

Killer Queen, a Queen tribute band, is performing at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on April 19. The band was formed in 1993 and had its first public shows at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen. Killer Queen is the only tribute band that has sold out the same arenas as Queen did back in its day. For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit the event page here.

Next Tuesday, April 23, the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is hosting its annual Fête Rouge Food & Wine Fête at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel from 7 to 10 p.m. The culinary event features a competition among 40 local chefs, as well as the opportunity to taste over 200 wines. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The LSU School of Music will present the LSU Symphonic Band’s final concert of the academic year next Tuesday, April 23. Under the direction of Dr. Kelvin Jones, the concert will feature works like Ryan George’s “Cafe 512” and Percy Grainger’s “Country Garden.” For more information, visit the event page here.

Movie Tavern is hosting “Hop to the Movies” on Saturday, April 20. The event starts at 9 a.m. and kids will get to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, participate in an Easter egg hunt and enjoy coloring and craft stations. At 10 a.m. there will be a showing of Peter Rabbit. Tickets and more information are available here.

Alexis Gideon and Michael O’Neill, the artists who comprise the group Princess, are making a stop at the Baton Rouge Gallery tomorrow, April 19, at 7 p.m. for a performance of “Out There.” The video and live art concept brings different disciplines together to create a commentary on the currently cultural environment. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The photographic work of artist Taylor Gonsoulin in her BFA exhibition titled What’s Left of Us will be on display at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery through tomorrow, Friday, April 19. The free exhibition will close tomorrow night with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Emmy-winning Beatles cover band The Fab Four will perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel this Saturday, April 20. The group’s set will feature nearly exact renditions of favorites like “Hey Jude.” For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.