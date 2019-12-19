Arts around town: A Houmas Holiday, Westside Christmas Fest and more

This Sunday, December 22, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will host A Houmas Holiday Special Concert at Houmas House Plantation and Gardens. Spend the evening celebrating with holidays with the talented musicians of the the symphony’s brass and percussion sections as they play holiday favorites and custom arrangements. For more information and to order tickets, visit here.

The Raising Cane’s River Center welcomes back Skating on the River starting on Friday, December 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The annual ice skating tradition will carry on until Saturday, January 4. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

Tonight, December 19, the Texas Club will host The Tiger’s Jingle Jam featuring Dillon Carmichael. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event starts at 9 p.m. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

BREC‘s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center will host Dog Day at the Swamp on Saturday, December 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once each season, BREC welcomes four-legged friends to explore the sights of the trails and spend a day enjoying the great outdoors. For more information, visit here.

On Saturday, December 21, from 4 to 8 p.m., BREC‘s Perkins Road Community Park will host Let it Sneaux. This activity-packed event will present a night of holiday fun with stilt walkers, caricature artists, s’mores, snow inside the velodrome, and more. For more information, visit here.

West Baton Rouge will host Westside Christmas Fest at the West Baton Rouge Tourist Information & Conference Center grounds on Friday and Saturday, December 20 and 21, from 5 to 10 p.m. on both nights. The Christmas festival will feature live music from the Chase Tyler Band, 90 Degrees West Band and more. The event is family friendly with fun children’s activities and booths like face painting, balloon antics and train rides through Christmas lights. For more information, visit here.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting a viewing of The Polar Express in the planetarium on Saturday, December 21, at 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

On Saturday, December 21 at 1 p.m., Forest Heights Academy of Excellence will perform at the Mall of Louisiana as part of the mall’s holiday concert series, Christmas Music on the Boulevard. For more information, visit here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host the Baton Rouge Art Market at Jefferson Highway Park on Saturday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held on the third Saturday of most months, the arts market features all kinds of art vendors and presents an entrepreneurial opportunity to the artistic community. For more information, click here.

BREC‘s Highland Road Community Park will host Gingerbread with the Grands on Friday, December 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. Grandparents are invited to celebrate the holidays with grandchildren by viewing a screening of The Grinch while sipping hot cocoa and decorating gingerbread houses. For more information, click here.

This Sunday, December 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Juban’s Creole Restaurant will host a Teddy Bear Tea. All ages are invited to enjoy a lunch complete with visits with Santa, music from a chorus of Dickensian carolers, storytime with Mrs. Claus and more. For more information and to order tickets, visit here.

The Main Library at Goodwood will host Christmas Movies on the Plaza on Friday, December 20, starting at 7 p.m. on the library plaza. The evening includes a viewing of the How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Year Without Santa Claus. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets. For more information, click here.