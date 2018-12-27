Arts around town: Home for the Holidays, Funkin with Friends, and more

Tonight, December 27, is the ninth annual Home for the Holidays performance at Manship Theatre, which brings together singers and songwriters from Baton Rouge who have since moved on to cities like Nashville to pursue their dreams. This year’s show will feature Kree Harrison, Jason Martin, Kylie Frey, CJ Solar, Rhett Anthony, and David Borné. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Funkin with Friends is celebrating its 10th anniversary tomorrow, December 28, at the Varsity Theatre. The event will feature performances from The Michael Foster Project, DJ Marquis and Howard Hall. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are available here.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting winter break activities at several of its branches for the rest of the week. Activities include movie showings, mosaic-making and more. View the full calendar here.

Manship Theatre is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1978 film Superman: The Movie with a showing this Saturday, December 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

This Sunday, December 30, at 2 p.m., Manship Theatre is hosting a showing of the 2017 film Liyana. The movie, which comes as a result of the imaginations of five orphaned children from Swaziland, follows a Swazi girl in her quest to save her family. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

Crowley native and Cajun singer Wayne Toups is taking over the Texas Club stage tomorrow night, December 28, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. More information is available here.

The Chee Weez are performing this Saturday, December 29, at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The show will start at 9 p.m., with tickets starting at $10. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Pointe-Marie’s On Pointe Music Concert Series continues tonight, December 27, with a 6 p.m. performance from Rhett Guillot in Pointe-Marie Square. The performance is free and family friendly, with refreshments available on-site from Magpie Café.