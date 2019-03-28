Arts around town: High-school art exhibition at Baton Rouge Gallery, Champarty, and more

Throughout the month of April, the Baton Rouge Gallery is hosting its annual juried high-school exhibition, Real-Life Experience. Featuring the work of over 50 local, up-and-coming artists, the show aims to give students exposure, experience and encouragement. A reception will be held for the artists next Wednesday, April 3, at the gallery. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, March 30, the Greater Baton Rouge Cat Club is hosting its 45th annual Cat Show at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A competition will take place throughout the day, while Cat Haven and CAAWS show off adoptable cats and kittens. Vendors will also be on hand with cat-related gifts, as well as food. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Market at Circa 1857 is hosting its fourth annual Champarty this Friday, March 29, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., with headlining artist Alabaster Stag, as well as over 30 other local artists and musicians. In addition to the entertainment, the event will also feature free and unlimited Champagne. Visit the event page here for more information.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, March 29, and running through Sunday, March 31, the 54th annual Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show will take place in downtown Jackson, Louisiana. The event, which will be held at the 1836 McKowen Store, will feature the work of regional artists, as well as collectibles and more. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is continuing its On Pointe Music Concert Series tonight, Thursday, March 28, with a performance from Hot Club of Baton Rouge from 6 to 8 p.m. in Pointe Marie Square. The free event will also feature food available from Magpie Café. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Molly Ringwalds, an ’80s tribute band, are performing on Friday, March 29, at the Varsity Theatre. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m. Those in attendance must be 18 years old or older. Visit the event page here for more information.

The music of Led Zeppelin will be presented at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Saturday, March 30. The band Zebra and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform Led Zeppelin hits, as well as some of Zebra’s top hits. To purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

Extended Trio, a New Orleans modern jazz band, will perform at Chorum Hall tomorrow, Friday, March 29. The band has grown in popularity since the release of their debut LP two years ago. Click here for tickets, and visit the event page here for more information about the concert and the band.

Art Flow, a new interactive art exhibit, is coming soon to downtown Baton Rouge. Launched by Forum 35 and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Art Flow will feature art at over 50 businesses in the downtown Baton Rouge area. A free Art Flow preview party will take place this Friday, March 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

The work of ceramic artist Catherine Mills in her latest exhibition Forget Me Not will be on display at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery from April 1 to 5. In addition, the gallery will host a reception for the installation next Wednesday, April 3. For more information, visit the event page here.