Arts around town: Halloween films at Manship, Henry Turner Jr. Day Music Festival, and more

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1978 film Halloween, Manship Theatre is hosting a screening of the movie tonight, Thursday, October 25, at 7:30 p.m. The theater will also host screenings of Mandy this Friday, October 26, and Saturday, October 27, as well as Hocus Pocus on Saturday. Tickets for the showings are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

This Saturday, October 27, the Henry Turner Jr. Day Music Festival will return for its second installment at the North Boulevard Town Square from 12 to 7 p.m. This year, the free and family-friendly event will honor the Buddy Stewart Music Foundation for its contributions to the legacy of music in the Capital City. The event will feature a variety of performers, including Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Brett Barrow, Uncle Chess and the Groove Band, and more, as well as food and arts. For more information on the event, as well as VIP and pre-party tickets, visit the event page here.

The third annual Spirits of Louisiana is tonight, Thursday, October 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Old State Capitol. The Halloween cocktail event will feature specialty cocktails crafted with Louisiana-distilled spirits set against the backdrop of the Old State Capitol’s historic architecture. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Haints, Haunts, & Halloween Rural Fall Fair is this Sunday, October 28, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Activities including cake walks, pumpkin decorating, and wagon rides are all on the agenda. For more information, check out the event page.

This Friday, October 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Regional Arts Council of Zachary is hosting the annual Fall Art Crawl across downtown Zachary. The event will feature local artists, as well as refreshments and more. For additional information, visit the event page here.

The Mulligan Brothers with Kristin Courville and Eric DiSanto will perform tomorrow night, October 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hartley/Vey Theatre located at Manship Theatre. Tickets are available here or at the door for $30.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park series continues this Sunday, October 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. as Hai Karate takes the stage at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. The 10-piece horn band will showcase its high-energy 1970s style. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is getting in the Halloween spirit with A Halloween Day at the Museum event this Saturday, October 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event will blend Harry Potter with astronomy and art through planetarium shows, crafts and a live presentation of The Astronomical World of Harry Potter. To learn more, visit the event page here.

Tonight, October 25, is Spanish Moon’s ’80s Night Halloween Ball. The annual event will be held at Mid City Ballroom and doors open at 9 p.m. Two DJs will be playing throughout the evening, and a costume contest will be held for the “spookiest” 1980s themed costume, with prizes from Time Warp Boutique. Admission is $10 and the event is BYOB.