Arts around town: Habitat art auction tonight, Mid City’s Winter Warm Up, and more

The seventh annual Repurposing with a Purpose: Habitat’s ReStore Annual Auction of Artful Creations is tonight, Thursday, March 15, at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore Southeast center at 10300 Perkins Rd. The event, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will feature works created by local artists out of recycled materials, all in the name of raising money for Habitat for Humanity’s objectives throughout the Baton Rouge community. For information, visit habitatbrla.org.

Tonight, March 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., Mid City businesses are hosting an open house and art show event titled Winter Warm Up. The free event will showcase local artists at businesses including Elizabethan Gallery, Red Stick Spice, Reginelli’s Pizzeria, MJ’s Café, Brew Ha-Ha!, Monjuni’s Italian Café & Grocery and Sabai Jewelry Gallery.

The West Feliciana Historical Society’s 47th annual Audubon Pilgrimage kicks off tomorrow, March 16, in St. Francisville. The weekend-long event will feature everything from tours of private homes and historic sites to birding presentations and an art show. Tickets are available here. For a full schedule of events, visit the event page here.

Starting today, March 15, RussoRoss is hosting a show and sale of fiber artist and photographer Judy Memenzadeh’s work, with an opening reception tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, March 18, the Baton Rouge Concert Band will present its Spring Concert at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit brcb.org.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a book talk with Mary Manheim, co-author of Fragile Grounds: Louisiana’s Endangered Cemeteries, at the Main Library at Goodwood this Sunday, March 18, at 3 p.m. Detailing the unique traditions of Louisiana and urgent need for documentation, the book brings together photos and stories for a vibrant discussion on culture, restoration and more. The book talk will be immediately followed by a question-and-answer segment with Manheim.

Today, March 15, is Third Thursday at the LSU Museum of Art from 6 to 8 p.m., which will feature LSU Art History professor Joe Givens in a discussion about the work of Robert Williams on the fifth floor. In addition to the gallery talk, there will also be a rooftop beer tasting with Brasseurs a la Maison homebrewers. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for members, and free for Contemporaries.

LD Linens and Decor is hosting its next Annie Sloan Chalk Paint Class tomorrow, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the store’s Perkins Road location. The class will cover painting techniques from two-color distress to washes to fabric painting. To secure a spot in the class, call the store at 225-246-2671.

This Saturday, March 17, the LSU School of Music will present the vocal talents of CMDA Artist-In-Residence Paul Groves, as well as Grammy winner Michelle DeYoung. Both artists will take to the LSU School of Music Recital Hall stage at 7:30 p.m. for a joint concert. Tickets are available here.

Behind massive hits such as “December 1963 (Oh What a Night)” and “The Loco-motion,” The Hit Men have sung and played their way through some of music’s most memorable moments. Now the group is coming to the Capital City with a performance at 7:30 p.m. tonight, March 15, at Manship Theatre. Tickets are available here.

Continuing its celebration of this year’s One Book One Community pick, Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Discovery Dome at each of its branches through March 28. The free presentation will star Jack and Annie from the Magic Tree House series as they search for answers in space. For a full schedule, as well as registration details, visit ebrpl.com.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is spreading the word about how great it is to be green this Saturday, March 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Spring Green at the Zoo. This special event will feature shows on wild animals and wild places in the amphitheater, as well as games and crafts. For more information, visit the event page here.