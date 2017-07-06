Arts around town: Fan favorites at TBR’s Summer Auction Gala, Manship screenings and shows, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

This Saturday, July 8, Theatre Baton Rouge will host is annual Summer Auction Gala, a fundraiser with hors d’eouvres, wine, beer, cocktails and performances in the “Roles I’ll Never Play Cabaret,” featuring songs from favorite Broadway musicals. For tickets, visit theatrebr.org.

Also this Saturday, swing by Manship Theatre to catch performances of If It Had Not Been for the Lord, a gospel stage play production full of laughter and sorrow, which follows the fictional Reed family on a journey through familiar struggles. The show will run at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Manship Theatre will also host two screenings this Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, of National Theatre London’s Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, which stars Joshua McGuire and Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe in the title roles, two side-characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet who comment with humor and confusion as the events of the famous tragedy unfold.

At noon next Wednesday, July 12, the West Baton Rouge Museum will hold a Lunchtime Lecture, “Footsteps in Time: France to the New World.” This discussion, led by genealogist and president of Breaux du Monde Association Gayle Breaux Smith, traces the history of the Acadians, an ancestry she shares with more than 360 years of migration from France, Nova Scotia, Massachusetts and Louisiana.