Arts around town: Ebb & Flow Festival, New productions from LSU Theatre, and more

Baton Rouge meets Brazil this weekend at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Ebb & Flow Festival, which will feature live music, dance, drama, visual arts, food and so much more. Performers such as Grandmaster Flash, Soul Rebels, Vanessa da Mata and Sheila E will channel the cross-section of the vibrant cultures while families enjoy interactive activities on the Baton Rouge riverfront. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit artsbr.org.

Next Tuesday night, April 10, is opening night for LSU Theatre’s presentation of the acclaimed German masterpiece Woyzeck, which delves into the dehumanizing affects of military life on a soldier. Directed by Kyra Smith, the 7:30 p.m. presentation will take place in the LSU Studio Theatre at the Music and Dramatic Arts Building, with performances continuing through Sunday, April 15. For a complete schedule of shows, as well as ticket information, visit the event page here.

Opéra Louisiane will take to the River Center Theatre for a one-night performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore this Saturday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. The comedic adventure follows the story of a young couple at sea. Tickets for the show are available here.

The River City Jazz Masters series continues next Wednesday, April 11, with a performance from legendary jazz pianist Brad Mehldau at the Manship Theatre. Over the years, Mehldau has worked in various formats and with other acclaimed musicians, with his eye always on innovation and deep expression. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

This Sunday, April 8, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will kick off its spring Sunday in the Park series with a performance by Sonic Bloom, featuring Eric “Benny” Bloom. Through May 13, the free concert event will take place weekly in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information on the lineup, visit artsbr.org.

The LSU School of Theatre is bringing to life Barbara Ehrenreich’s best-selling novel Nickel and Dimed, or (Not) Getting by in America starting next Wednesday, April 11, at the Reilly Theatre. The show, which will run through Sunday, April 22, follows the struggles, mishaps and enlightenment of a middle-aged, middle-class woman as she works to survive on $7-an-hour jobs and double shifts. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Ann Connelly Fine Art is hosting a Blues Festival Listening Party tonight, April 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring artwork by John K. Lawson and a live performance from Henry Gray.

In honor of this year’s One Book One Community pick, Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a screening of the blockbuster movie adaption of Shetterly’s book at the Main Library at Goodwood tomorrow, April 6, at 7 p.m. The celebration continues with talk from Dr. Renee Horton Saturday, April 7, at 2 p.m. about the world behind Hidden Figures. For more information, visit ebrpl.com.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is celebrating its 48th birthday with the weekend-long Zippity Zoo Fest this weekend, April 7 and 8. This festival-turned-birthday party will have everything from face painting to a Q & A session with zookeepers to live music. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Baton Rouge Chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers, as well as many other local organizations. For more information, visit the event page here.

Next Wednesday, April 11, award-winning culinary herbalist Sarah Liberta is hosting a Spring Herb Garden Gardening Class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Oak Plantation. Liberta will lead guests in an exploration of different herbs, as well as presenting a cooking demonstration and tour of the White Oak gardens and a three-course lunch. Tickets are available through Monday, April 9, and can be purchased here.

Perkins Rowe is delving into swamp pop for this week’s Rock N Rowe concert tonight, April 5, at 6 p.m. which will feature Mike Broussard & Night Train. For more information on this free event, visit the event page here.

Live After Five’s 20th-anniversary season continues downtown this week with the Shaun Ward Xperience tomorrow, April 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Ward’s eclectic concert will showcase his talents over a variety of genres, all performed on his blue violin. The free concert event will take place in City Hall Plaza on North Boulevard.

Next Wednesday, April 11, the Louisiana Center for the Book and Louisiana Poet Laureate Jack Bedell will host the eighth annual Just Listen to Yourself program, which showcases poets from across the state as they present their work. This year’s participating poets include Malaika Favorite, Amy Fleury, Ashley Havird, David Havird, Leigh Camacho Rourks, Mona Lisa Saloy, John Warner Smith, Any Young, Darrell Bourque and Julie Kane. The free event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Seminar Center of the State Library.

Baton Rouge Art League is hosting its 68th annual art show this Saturday, April 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the LSU Rural Life Museum. All donations from the event will go toward furthering the museum’s mission within the community.