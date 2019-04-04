Arts around town: Ebb & Flow Festival, Lee Ann Womack at the Manship Theatre, and more

This weekend, April 6 and 7, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting its annual Ebb & Flow Festival throughout downtown Baton Rouge. The event, which features the work of hundreds of different artists along with live musical performances, is free and open to the public. For a full list of events, check out the event page here.

Tonight, April 4, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Pointe-Marie’s On Pointe Music Concert Series continues with a performance by Chris LeBlanc in Pointe-Marie Square from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will also feature food available from Magpie Café. For more information, visit the event page here.

Country singer-songwriter Lee Ann Womack is performing at the Manship Theatre on Sunday, April 7. The Grammy-winning artist has been featured on the Billboard Hot 100 for her hit “I Hope You Dance.” For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

Mega Art Night is this Friday, April 5, at The Smiling Dog. The event will feature live music, live art and live body painting, as well as over 50 art vendors showing and selling paintings, jewelry and more. Entertainment will include hula hoopers, fire dancing and belly dancing. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, April 4, is Of Moving Colors Productions‘ event Monochrome at the Mansion. Held at the Old Governor’s Mansion, there will be a special performance, music and dancing, as well as the chance to win art, jewelry and custom decor. For more information, visit the event page here.

To celebrate its 49th birthday, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting Zippity Zoo Fest this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. The event will feature children’s activities, animal encounters, face painting and plenty of birthday cake. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is taking its annual fundraiser from Perkins Rowe to the Old Governor’s Mansion with its new event Dancin’ at the Mansion tomorrow night, April 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. In addition to food, drinks and auction items, the event will also feature live music from The Issue. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

West Baton Rouge’s annual Kite Fest Louisiane is this weekend, April 6 and 7. The free event celebrates all things kites by bringing together professionals and newcomers through activities, displays and more. Visit the event page here for more information.