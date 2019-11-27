Arts around town: The Doo Wop Project at the Manship Theatre, Free museum admission, and more

The Broadway vets of The Doo Wop Project is headed to the Manship Theatre next Monday, December 2, for a special holiday show, featuring seasonal classics with a Motown twist. The show is part of the John Turner and Jerry Fischer series and will start at 7:30 p.m., with tickets available here. Click here to learn more about The Doo Wop Project.

This Sunday, December 1, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is offering free admission from 1 to 4 p.m., as well as discounted planetarium shows and 20% off purchases at the museum store. Check out the event page here for more information.

The LSU Museum of Art’s Free First Sunday event is this Sunday, December 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. In addition to free admission, guests can also enjoy live music and family art-making activities. More information is available here.

The photography of LSU BFA photography student Jo Webb will be on display at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery from December 3 to December 7. The exhibition, titled Crushed Velvet, explores Webb’s own journey following the death of her parents. A reception for the show will be held on December 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. More information is available here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a Jazz Listening Room performance of Bill Grimes and guests for the holiday season. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, December 3, at the Chorum Hall. For a full list of performers, tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Country folk group The Wood Brothers are performing a show at the Manship Theatre with guest Katie Pruitt next Tuesday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. In addition to featuring songs from their newly released album, $1 from every ticket will go towards the efforts of Thistle Farms to aid survivors of sex trafficking and addiction. Tickets for the show are available here.