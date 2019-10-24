Arts around town: ‘Destination: Latin America’ at LSU MOA, Bachtoberfest and more

The LSU Museum of Art is opening its new exhibit Destination: Latin America today, October 24. The opening reception will be on the fifth floor from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with a gallery talk from Patrice Giasson at 6:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature Latin American artwork and its evolution throughout different eras while addressing historical, cultural and social themes. For more information, visit here.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting its 3rd annual Bachtoberfest today, October 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. As part of the Lamar Family Chamber Series, the outdoor concert will serve up beer, brats and Bach. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

This Saturday, October 26, the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is hosting Henry Turner Jr. Day Music Festival in the North Boulevard Town Square from 12 to 7 p.m. The free and family-friendly event celebrates the community’s philanthropic efforts with music from Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Larry “LZ” Dillon, Uncle Chess and more. The festival also features a vendor village and food court. For more information, visit here.

Tonight, October 24, BREC is hosting its Pumpkin Paddle Parade from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The outdoor event showcases a competition where attendees design and decorate a canoe, kayak or paddle board in Halloween décor, and then parade for the chance to win prizes. For more information, click here.

Sugar Shaker is performing as part of Perkins Rowe’s Rock N Rowe concert series from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, October 24. The free event takes place in the center of the development and is open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park series will feature Herman Jackson this Sunday, October 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. For more information on the free concert series, visit here.

This Saturday, October 26, LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden is hosting a Corn Maze from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature numerous fall-fun activities like hayrides, zip lining, Bayou Goula’s Petting Zoo, pumpkin decorating and more. The event will also include food from local vendors. For more information, click here.

Today, October 24, Knock Knock Children’s Museum invites kids to create cardboard jack-o-lanterns during Studio Time starting at 4 p.m. The craft is designed for kids age 3 and up and will be led by Knock Knock Maker Shop experts. For more information, visit here.

This Friday, October 25, Live After Five will feature That 70s Band and True Spin. The free concert series includes local music, food, artists, a kids’ obstacle course and more. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair starts today, October 24, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds, and will continue until Sunday, November 3. The event will include rides, live entertainment, agriculture/livestock shows and more. For more information, visit the event page here.