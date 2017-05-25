Arts around town: CYT presents ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Baton Rouge Gallery hosts Movies & Music on the Lawn, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

Christian Youth Theatre’s performance of The Wizard of Oz opens today, Thursday, May 25, and will run through Sunday, May 28, at LSU’s Shaver Theatre. Visit cytbatonrouge.org for show times and ticket prices.

Baton Rouge Gallery and Whole Foods Market have teamed up to present Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman with a live score by local band Alabaster Stag for their Movies & Music on the Lawn event this Saturday, May 27, at BREC’s City Park. Admission is $7, and festivities will kickoff around 8 p.m. after the sun goes down. Visit batonrougegallery.org for more details.

Visit LSU’s Rural Life Museum to check out Baton Rouge: 200 Years on the River, an exhibit celebrating the city’s bicentennial year. The exhibit will be on display through September 18.

Stop by downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, May 26, for another Live After Five concert event. Catch this week’s musical acts, Flow Tribe and the Shaun Ward Xperience, between 5 and 8 p.m.