Arts around town: Contemporary art jewelry at LSU MOA, Movies & Music on the Lawn, and more

LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences Associate Dean Elsie Michie is putting her collection of more than 70 works of contemporary art jewelry on display at the LSU Museum of Art starting today, Thursday, June 27. The exhibition, titled Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection, includes works by artists Joyce Scott, Thomas Mann and more, and will run through October 6. For more information, visit the event page here.

Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn continues this Saturday, June 29, with the film The Last Laugh paired with indie-pop band Wumbo. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. in City Park, complete with bottomless popcorn. Tickets and more information are available here.

This Saturday, June 29, The Rum House is hosting a Summer Kick Off Party from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day-long event will feature live music from The Drew Danzy Band, as well as deals on drinks, food and more.

The figurative work of artists Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Doron Langberg and Heidi Hahn opens for view at the LSU Museum of Art today, Thursday, June 27. On view through October 6, the exhibition, titled Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self, boldly explores the different representations of self and how they evolve and change with society. More information is available here.

This Friday, June 28, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting another installment of Movies on the Plaza. Held outside at the Main Library at Goodwood, this week’s showing of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will kick off at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, June 27, the Cangelosi Dance Project will showcase local performers with the debut of Big Hits at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid City Ballroom. Featuring diverse performances including all types of dance, the show, choreographed by Kris Cangelosi, will also feature singer and songwriter David St. Romain, who will perform a song from his first album. Email [email protected] for tickets.

The Manship Theatre is hosting a showing of Echo in the Canyon, a documentary exploring the music out of the Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and its wide-reaching impact, tonight, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Tonight, June 27, at 6 p.m., The Market at Circa 1857 is hosting a pottery workshop led by instructor Denise Cone. The two-hour course will cover the basics of the craft as guests make cups, bowls and more. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Astronomical Society is hosting its second annual Asteroid Day celebration this Saturday, June 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Highland Road Park Observatory. The event gives guests the opportunity to learn more about asteroids, while also taking part in activities and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

The Swamp Pop Music Festival is this Saturday, June 29, from 3 to 11 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Hosted by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and 100.7 The Tiger, the event will feature a barbecue cookoff as well as bands Na Na Sha, Don Rich, Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition, and Mike Broussard & The Night Train. Tickets and more information are available here.