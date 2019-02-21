Arts around town: Columbus ship replica docks in Baton Rouge, LSU Jazz Showcase, and more

Starting tomorrow, Friday, February 22, the replica of the Nao Santa Maria, the famous ship that carried Christopher Columbus to his discovery of the New World, will be in Baton Rouge at the USS KIDD Veteran’s Museum for the second stop on its U.S. tour. The replica was built in 2017 for the 525th anniversary of Columbus’ historic 1492 voyage. Tours of the five decks of the ship will be available to guests until the ship departs on March 3. For more information, visit the event page here.

The LSU School of Music’s LSU Jazz Showcase is next Tuesday, February 26, at the LSU Union Theater. The showcase will feature the LSU Jazz Ensemble, as well as multiple other groups from the LSU Jazz Studies program. Visit the event page here for more information and to purchase tickets.

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting its monthly Third Thursday event tonight, Thursday, February 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature the Of Moving Colors Productions dancers performing short dances to accompany artist Katrina Andry’s exhibition “The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came.” In addition, guests are also invited to make their own artwork inspired by Andry’s work. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for museum members. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Red Dragon Listening Room‘s Big Chill-A-Palooza starts tomorrow, February 22, at 7 p.m. The two-night music festival features local Louisiana artists. Visit the event page here for tickets and the full schedule.

Tonight, February 21, Aquila Theatre will perform Frankenstein at the Manship Theatre. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and will follow the classic story of Victor Frankenstein as he creates a terrifying monster. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

Saturday, February 23, is the closing reception for the art of Jennifer Carwile and Kelsey Livingston in the exhibition “Ephemeral” at Kelwood Contemporary Art. The installation includes sculptures and prints that allude to the transitory nature of life. For more information, visit the event page here.

The River City Jazz Masters Series continues next Wednesday, February 27, with a performance from trumpeter Etienne Charles at 7:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre. Born in Trinidad, Charles has a unique approach to jazz, dubbing his show “Creole soul.” For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

WindSync, a group of four wind musicians from Houston, will perform at the LSU School of Music on Monday, February 25. The group is known for eliminating the fourth wall during performances and making a memorable connection with the audience. Check out the event page here to learn more.

This Friday, February 22, the Manship Theatre is hosting a showing of the 2019 Oscar-nominated documentary shorts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the showing, which features creations from around the world, are available through the event page here.

The Arianna String Quartet will perform at the LSU School of Music on Sunday, February 24, at 3 p.m. The chamber ensemble has played all over the world and has had its live performances heard internationally on multiple NPR programs. To purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

On Wednesday, February 27, BREC’S Independence Park Theatre will present a performance of Madeline and The Bad Hat. Inspired by Ludwig Bemelmans’ original Madeline story, the musical is recommended for children ages 8 through 12, and follows young Madeline’s learning adventure. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Flamenco Rouge are hosting a free flamenco dance class tonight, Thursday, February 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For adults ages 18 and up, the class will teach everything from the basics to more advanced moves for skilled dancers. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tomorrow night, Friday, February 22, Felix Sherman, owner of The Ambrosia Bakery, will present a king cake demonstration at the LSU Museum of Art from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will not only cover the technical details of creating the classic treat, but also the history that makes it special to Louisiana. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for museum members. For more information, visit the event page here.