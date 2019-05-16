Arts around town: The Color Run, Havana ooh-Knock-Knock, and more

The Color Run is this Saturday, May 18, in downtown Baton Rouge. Part of the run’s Love Tour, the 5K race is open to all ages and will feature music, dancing, giveaways and, of course, plenty of color. For registration and more information, visit the event page here.

Next Wednesday, May 22, the Knock Knock Children’s Museum is opening its doors for an after-hours, adult-only party from 7 to 9 p.m. Titled “Havana ooh-Knock-Knock,” this event comes as the second installment of the museum’s new KnockTurnal Nights program, which gives adults the chance to engage their imaginations in the space. The event will feature music, drinks, costumes and more, and is open to grownups 21 and older. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

The Gibson Brothers are taking over the Manship Theatre stage with a blend of country and rock tonight, Thursday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. Siblings Eric and Leigh Gibson will perform songs from their newest album, Mockingbird, which puts on full display the pair’s retro take on a modern sound. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, May 18, Tsunami is hosting a Sushi Class at 11 a.m. The instructional event gives guests the chance to learn the basics and make their own roll. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans is hosting a Baton Rouge edition of its popular Stained Glass in Sacred Places tour this Saturday, May 18. Tourgoers will visit St. Paul Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. George Catholic Church and Trinity Episcopal Church to see and learn more about stained-glass art made between the 1950s and 2016. At First Presbyterian and St. George, stained-glass artist Steve Wilson will discuss the windows and his process. Get tour tickets here. For more on Wilson’s work around Baton Rouge and beyond, check out this story from the inRegister archives.

Tonight, Thursday, May 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting Art After Hours. This month’s event is focused around the exhibition Frameworks of Absence and will feature a presentation by artist-biologist Brandon Ballengée and the LSU Museum of Natural Science about Earth and its many species. Click here for more information.

This Sunday, May 19, is the last installment of this spring’s Sunday in the Park series. From 2 to 5 p.m. in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen will perform a free and family-friendly show. For more information, visit the event page here.

The River Road African American Museum and the West Baton Rouge Museum are hosting a free screening of The Green Book: Guide to Freedom at the Manship Theatre tomorrow night, Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. The documentary film, directed by Yoruba Richen, follows Victor Green’s travel guide across the United States, exploring the segregation that continued through the 1960s. For more information, visit the event page here.

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting its monthly Third Thursday event tonight, Thursday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. This installment focuses on one of the museum’s newest exhibitions, Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens, and will feature French language tours and a cooking demonstration with Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar. Visit the event page here for more information.

Reflection of the Green Leaf, an organization in partnership with NAMI Louisiana that aims to offer support to the mentally ill, is hosting an Art Exhibit Benefit this Saturday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Guru. The event will allow guests to meet the artists and buy their work. Visit the event page here for more information.

This Sunday, May 19, the Baton Rouge Gallery is hosting an ARTIculate Artist Talk with artists Judi Betts, James Burke, Hye Yeon Nam and Steve Schmidt. The informal talk will kick off at 4 p.m. and will cover topics like the inspirations and techniques of each artist. For more information, visit the event page here.