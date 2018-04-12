Arts around town: BRBT’s ‘Cinderella,’ Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala, and more

This Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will bring everyone’s favorite rags-to-riches story, Cinderella, to life on the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre stage with beautiful costumes, memorable music and, of course, dazzling choreography. The company will be joined by special guests Erin Arndorfer and Yosavni Ramos of the Colorado Ballet, as they take up roles as Cinderella and her prince. The timeless story will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the performances are available here.

Manship Theatre is rolling out the red carpet tonight, April 12, for its annual Red Carpet Gala. The celebration of the Theatre’s continued support of the arts will kick off at 6 p.m., with much more than just catered food and drinks. Throughout the gala, legendary country star Wynonna Judd will be performing with her group The Big Noise on the Manship Theatre stage. Tickets for the event are on sale here.

Opening today, April 12, the LSU Museum of Art, in collaboration with the LSU School of Art, will showcase the work of Carrie Mae Weems in her exhibition The Usual Suspects. The photographic and videographical pieces, which will be on display through October 14, depict the stereotypes associated with African-Americans and criminality. A reception will be held for the exhibition tonight from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with a gallery talk from Weems at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the exhibition and collaborative events, visit lsumoa.org.

Tonight, April 12, from 6 to 9 p.m., Preserve Louisiana, Baton Rouge Blues Foundation, Forum 35 and Dialogue on Race Louisiana are teaming up to bring Blues Lagniappe to the Old State Capitol. The event will feature a lecture from blues historians, performers and more, who will discuss the history of blues and race in Louisiana. Following the lecture, cocktails and music will be prepared for guests in the Rose Garden. For more on this free event, check out the event page here.

The 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival kicks off this Saturday, April 14, in downtown Baton Rouge. This celebration of blues heritage and legacy will feature a lineup of blues all-stars. For a full lineup and more information about this free festival, visit the event page here.

LSU’s Louisiana Master Gardener program is making its way to two branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library this month, with two-part classes on a variation of gardening topics from “Warm Season Bedding Plants” to “Growing Vertical: Using Vines in the Landscape.” The first of the free classes will take place tonight, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the Carver Branch Library. The second of the series will take place at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch on April 26 at 6 p.m. For more information on the classes, visit ebrpl.com.

Live After Five continues tomorrow, April 13, with the legendary 1980s cover band Werewolf from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Hall Plaza on North Boulevard. The free event is open to the public, with 1980s costumes encouraged but not required.

In the second installment of this spring’s Sunday in the Park series, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will present singer, songwriter and Baton Rouge native JST DAVID this Sunday, April 15. The free concert event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. For more information on the event, visit artsbr.org.

The work of artist Skye Landon will open in the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery starting next Tuesday, April 16. The exhibition, titled Fragment, will be on display through Friday, April 20, with a special reception at the gallery on Thursday, April 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, April 12, Rock N Rowe continues at Perkins Rowe at 6 p.m. with JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band, which guarantees a voyage through the hits of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

St. Joseph’s Academy’s dance department is opening Pandora’s Box next Tuesday, April 17, for a contemporary, jazz and lyrical dance performance at the Manship Theatre starting at 7 p.m. The show will demonstrate the conflict and unexpected drama that is released when the infamous box is opened. Tickets are available here.