Arts around town: BR Jewish Film Festival, Opéra Louisiane’s Sing and Swing, and more

The annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival kicks off next Wednesday, January 16, with a 7 p.m. showing of Big Sonia at Manship Theatre. Continuing through the weekend, the event will showcase four Jewish films, while raising money for continued Holocaust education. Tickets and more information are available here.

Opéra Louisiane’s Sing and Swing karaoke competition is back tomorrow night, January 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza. With local celebrities competing, the event aims to raise money for the organization’s programs within the community. Visit the event page here to see the celebrities who will be performing and to buy tickets.

In partnership with Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting an Art & Alzheimer’s Art Tour with guide Laura Larsen next Tuesday, January 15, at 11 a.m. The free event is open to those with memory impairment, as well as their caregivers. Click here for information on how to register.

Peter Asher, Grammy winner, record producer, and half of the British duo Peter and Gordon, will perform tomorrow, January 11, at Manship Theatre. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available here.

There are only a few days left to view the kinetic work of New Orleans-based Lin Emery in the Louisiana Art & Science Museum exhibition Lin Emery: A Force of Nature. Closing this Sunday, January 13, the work is currently located in the museum’s main gallery. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, January 12, Manship Theatre is hosting a showing of Impulso, a dance film that tells the story of the modern flamenco. Directed by Emilio Belmonte, the film centers around Spanish choreographer Rocío Molina. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.