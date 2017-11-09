Arts around town: Billie Bourgeois exhibition at Frameworks Gallery, North Gate Music and Art Fest, and more

Friday, November 10, Frameworks Gallery is introducing its newest exhibition, Marking Time, which showcases works created by local artist Billie Bourgeois in honor of her late husband. On display through January 15, the works in Bourgeois’ series are colorful representations of both her husband’s life and her own personal journey following his passing. Frameworks will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, November 10. For more information, visit the event page.

The 12th annual North Gate Music and Art Fest will take place tomorrow, Friday, November 10, from 4 to 11 p.m. on Chimes Street at the gates of LSU. The event will feature local artists selling their works, as well as live music from local bands and songwriters. In addition to the arts, local restaurants and breweries will also be serving their tasty creations. For more information, visit northgatesoflsu.com.

To celebrate the opening of the Karoline Schleh & Bradley Sabin exhibition at Ann Connelly Fine Art, the gallery is hosting a reception tonight, Thursday, November 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition, which runs through November 27, includes mixed-media works created through the collaboration of the artists. Admission is free and open to the public.

Tonight, Thursday, November 9, Noam Pikelny of the Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Punch Brothers will perform at Manship Theatre in a special solo performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to experience Pikelny’s banjo excellence firsthand are on sale through the Manship Theatre box office.

Tonight, Thursday, November 9, from 5 to 8 p.m., Third Street Songwriter’s Festival is holding a reveal party to announce the lineup for the 2018 festival, which will take place April 20 to 22 in downtown Baton Rouge. Hosted at Cane Land Distilling Co., the reveal party will feature specialty cocktails paired with music from Barry Hebert, Ray Stumbo, Eric DiSanto, Kristin Courville, Jaryd Lane and CJ Solar. To learn more about the reveal party and the festival, visit thirdstreetsongwritersfestival.com.

November’s Special Collections Lecture Series at the East Baton Rouge Main Library is focusing on mid-century modernism in Baton Rouge. The free presentation will be held at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, November 15, at the Main Library. LSU art history professor Darius Spieth will share his knowledge on mid-century modernist architecture found in the designs of many of our local buildings. The library will also have on display materials from the Baton Rouge Room Archives reflecting this time period.

Opening this Sunday, November 12, the work of LSU School of Art student Taylor Gonsoulin will be on display at the university’s Gallery 229. The exhibition, titled At the End of the Road, showcases the tenacity of Cocodrie, Louisiana, through the wide array of life there. At the End of the Road will be on display through November 26.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is making the downtown Borders exhibition accessible to a greater audience with a sensory adaptive tour this Saturday, November 11, at 10 a.m. Following the path of the exhibition along the Baton Rouge riverfront, the tour will be led by Arts Council President Renee Chatelain and assisted by instructors from the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired and the Louisiana School for the Deaf. For more information, visit artsbr.org.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host a free screening of the documentary film I Know a Man… Ashley Bryan, at the Main Library on Monday, November 13, at 6:30 p.m. The screening of the film, which follows the life of the award-winning poet, artist and author, will take place in the Children’s Room with a discussion and display of Bryan’s books immediately following. For more information, visit ebrpl.com.

Opening Monday, November 13, the Firehouse Gallery will be displaying “Musical Chairs,” an interactive exhibit by Matthew Blessing, as well as Erfan Ghiasi’s photographic display “Alternative Landscapes.” A special reception will be held with the artists on Friday, November 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the exhibitions, which will be open to the public until November 25.

The Cangelosi Dance Project is presenting the work of student dancers at Manship Theatre on Sunday, November 12, at the studio’s “Student Showcase.” Tickets are available for purchase through the Manship Theatre box office.