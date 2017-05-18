Arts around town: Bicentennial photo show, Q&A with Gustave Blache, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

The Shaw Center for the Arts will host an opening reception for André Moreau’s photo exhibiton Baton Rouge: A Bicentennial View today, Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. This Emmy-winning TV journalist’s photography work will be on display through July 21.

Check out the work of emerging artist Jessica Chappuis May 15 through 19 at the Firehouse Gallery. And join The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for a reception showcasing this exhibition Friday, May 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Stop by downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, May 19, for another Live After Five concert event. Catch this week’s musical act, Hai Karate, between 5 and 8 p.m.

Join artist Gustave Blache III for a question-and-answer session Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum. You can also purchase prints of Blache’s paintings at the museum store for him to autograph. And check out inRegister’s article about the LASM exhibit of Blache’s distinctive portraits here.

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp will host an artist reception as part of its Swamp Art Show series Sunday, May 21, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission for pass holders is free.

Join Cleveland Designs & Tailoring for a fashion show and silent auction Sunday, May 21, at the Bluebonnet Library at 3:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Miss Louisiana hopeful Victoria Cleveland and will feature items from local boutiques and designers. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in the Louisiana area.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will host a reception for local artist Jim Jeansonne at its Firehouse Gallery next Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. The reception will kick off a retrospective exhibition of Jeansonne’s work, which will be on display through June 29.

Head over to Tin Roof Brewing Co. Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. for the third annual Wonder South River Riders event. Enjoy a levee bike ride, food, music and much more. Admission is free.