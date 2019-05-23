Arts around town: Bayou Country Superfest, Preview of Theatre Baton Rouge’s new production, and more

Bayou Country Superfest will return to Tiger Stadium, this weekend–Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26–for the 10th anniversary of the country music festival. The festival will feature headliners Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, as well as sets from popular country artists like Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and more. Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. For more details on the festival or how to purchase tickets, click here.

Next Wednesday, May 29, the Art Guild of Louisiana is hosting a Life Drawing Session at Studio in the Park. The event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m., gives artists the chance to test their skills by drawing or painting a live model. Visit the event page here for more information.

Next Tuesday, May 28, Theatre Baton Rouge is hosting a special preview of its newest show, Disney’s Newsies, which debuts June 14. The event will feature cocktails, the chance to mingle with the cast, and a performance of the show’s well-known songs. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Bistro Byronz Zachary La Americana is hosting a summer-long concert series, with live music on its patio every Saturday through July 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. The series kicks off this week, May 25, with a performance from The Fugitive Poets. For a full line-up and more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, May 25, at 6 p.m., La Divina Italian Cafe is hosting a concert set by Louisiana native Dalton Wayne. The event is free to the public and will feature select wine, beer and dinner specials. Click here for more information.

The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival is taking place this Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, on the North Boulevard Town Square downtown. This two-day festival will host a soul food cooking competition, as well as showcase live music and art from local artists. The event is free to the public; however, VIP packages are available for purchase. For more information on the festival, click here.

The Blue Dog Your Dog painting event will be taking place tomorrow, Friday, May 24, at Create Studios. The event will give participants the opportunity to create their own version of George Rodrigue’s famous “Blue Dog,” but with their own pets’ likenesses. Click here for more information on the event.

Tomorrow night, Friday, May 24, the Trinchero Family Estates & Neyers Winery paired dinner is happening at The Gregory in the Watermark Hotel. The event will consist of a 5-course dinner, each course paired with Neyers wine. Click here for further details on the event.

The Christian Youth Theater’s spring play, James and the Giant Peach, will begin its five-show run tonight, Thursday, May 23, and end Sunday, May 26. The performances will take place at the LSU Shaver Theater. For tickets and show times, visit the CYT website here.