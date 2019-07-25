Arts around town: Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival, New Venture Theatre’s newest production, and more

The 2019 Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival is this Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at the Manship Theatre. The festival will feature four feature films, as well as 11 short films, a documentary, food and more. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre and more information is available here.

This Saturday, July 27, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting an art class with teacher Claire Kane, inspired by the exhibition Semblance, which includes work by artist Heidi Hahn. Registration and more information is available here.

New Venture Theatre is opening its newest show, Sweet Georgia Brown, tonight, July 25. The show, written and directed by NVT artistic director Greg Williams Jr., follows the comeback efforts of singer Georgia Brown after a fall from the public’s good graces. Performances will run through Sunday, July 28. Tickets and more information is available here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Division of the Arts are hosting the annual Louisiana Arts Summit next Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, at the Capitol Park Museum and the Main Library at Goodwood. The event will bring together artists and creatives from throughout the community for two days of networking and in-depth discussions. More information is available here.

Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting its second BBQ School this Saturday, July 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. The class will be taught by seven-time grand champion pitmaster Adam Gautreau of Cajun Blaze. Registration and more information is available here.

This Sunday, July 28, the Manship Theatre is showing the 2019 documentary film Pavarotti at 2 p.m. Directed by Ron Howard, the movie delves into the life of opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti through exclusive footage, interviews and more. Tickets are available here.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its weekly Arty Party this Friday, July 26, at 3:30 p.m. This week, kids will create sculptures in the Art Garden. Visit the event page here for more information.

This Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., The Market at Circa 1857 is hosting an Abstract Art Class with artist Holly Fant. The course will cover everything from brushes to metallic foil techniques. Registration and more information is available here.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting a Shark Week Celebration this Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature an array of planetarium shows and movies, all of which hit on important aspects of ocean life. More information is available here.