Arts around town: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s season opener, SugarFest, and more

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will kick off its 2018-19 season with the New York City-based dance troupe Doug Varone and Dancers, which includes one of BRBT’s alumni, Whitney Dufrene. The show is tonight, Thursday, October 4, at 7 p.m. at the LSU Union Theater. For tickets and more about the company, visit the event page.

West Baton Rouge’s 23rd annual celebration of the sugar cane harvest, SugarFest, will take place this Sunday, October 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Museum. Featuring living history demonstrations, tours of historic buildings, live music, gourmet food and more, the event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, October 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., Kidder & Schultz, Certified Public Accountants are hosting a family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration at the Mid City Ballroom to raise money for the Louisiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in honor of Cindy Hoover. The third annual event will feature food, live music by The Castaways Band, a silent auction and a costume contest. Kids get in free; for tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

The Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo are taking happy hour to the next level with the fifth annual Brew at the Zoo this Friday, October 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. This wild night brings together local breweries, chefs and musicians in support of zoo operations. Tickets are available here.

October has been set aside by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser as Archaeology Month–a time to delve into the artifacts that speak to Louisiana’s prehistory. To celebrate and educate, two events will be thrown at the Capitol Park Museum this month. The first will take place this Saturday, October 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature archeologists from across the state who will speak about significant sites throughout the state. The second event will take place on Saturday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will give attendees the chance to learn stone tool and ceramic making techniques, as well as other modern archeological methods. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, October 4, Grammy-winning guitarist John Scofield will take to the Manship Theatre stage for a show with his new band Combo 66. Featuring pianist Gerald Clayton, bassist Vincente Archer and drummer Bill Stewart, the performance brings a creative approach to jazz. Tickets for the show are available here.

Inspired by the kinetic sculptures of New Orleans artist Lin Emery, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting its annual gala tomorrow, Friday, October 5, with the theme In Motion. The 33rd installment of this event, the night will showcase the work of the museum, while guests enjoy live music and gourmet food. For more information, visit the event page here.

Dubbed the “greatest show and tell on earth,” the Baton Rouge Mini Maker Faire is back at the Main Library at Goodwood this Saturday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family-friendly event celebrates creativity and resourcefulness as makers across the Baton Rouge area showcase their inventions, projects, experiments and more. For more information, visit the event page here.

Every Saturday in October, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ Corn Maze at Burden will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hayrides, a petting zoo, crafts, food and more. Admission is $10 and free for children under 3.

The 35th annual PlantFest!, hosted by the Friends of Hilltop Arboretum, will take place this Saturday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and this Sunday, October 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at the LSU Hilltop Arboretum. Featuring a variety of plants for purchase, this event welcomes gardeners of all skill levels to speak with and learn from experts including landscape architects, arborists, horticulture specialists and more. For more information about the sale, visit the event page here.