Arts around town: ‘Astral Visions’ at LASM, BRBT’s ‘Homecoming Dances,’ and more

This Saturday, May 4, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is unveiling its newest exhibition, Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne. Utilizing the discipline of astrophotography, or the photography of astronomical elements and events, Matherne has created a repertoire of images that are not only beautiful, but also educational. The exhibition, which will be in display in the museum’s Universe Gallery, will be up through December 1. Visit the event page here for more information.

Knock Knock Children’s Museum is delving into flora and fauna for the entire month of May. The special event will feature the opportunity to make paper flowers, origami animals and more in the Knock Knock Maker Shop and Art Garden. This Friday, May 3, at 3:30 p.m., the museum is hosting an Art Party, where children can make paper using materials like dried plants. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is wrapping up its 2018-2019 season with two special finale performances at the Manship Theatre on May 3 and 4. Titled Homecoming Dances, the show brings some of the company’s many alumni dancers back to Baton Rouge to perform alumni-created works. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, May 2, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and School Aids are hosting a free reception for the annual Artists in the Classroom exhibition at the Firehouse Gallery. The party will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and will celebrate the educators whose art is featured. For more information, visit the event page here.

Sunday in the Park continues on the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza this week, May 5, with a performance by Esco Soul Music. Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the show is free and open to the public from 2 to 5 p.m. For more information about this and future Sunday in the Park performances, visit the event page here.

The DREW DANZY Band is playing at The Rum House this Saturday, May 4, for a Cinco De Mayo pre-party. The party will go from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Visit the event page here for more information.

This month’s Baton Rouge Arts Market will take place this Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5th and Main streets. The market aims to allow local creatives to come together and make connections with customers throughout the community. For more information, visit the event page here.

New Venture Theatre is taking its audience to a family celebration with The Cookout, its newest show, which will have two performances this Saturday, May 4, at the LSU Shaver Theatre. Combining both classic and modern hits with well-known dances, the show is a spectacle for all ages. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.