Arts around town: Art After Hours, Wine on the River, and more

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting Art After Hours tonight, Thursday, April 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Focused around the museum’s Picturing Vivian Maier exhibition, the event will feature special guest Tony Casadonte, gallery director of the Lumiére Gallery in Atlanta, who will tell the story of the late photographer and her work. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Friday, April 26, The River City Hit Squad is taking over the Live After Five stage in downtown Baton Rouge starting at 5 p.m. In addition to the music, the Downtown Arts Exchange is hosting a pop-up market from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

The second annual Wine on The River wine festival is this Saturday, April 26, on the Old State Capitol Grounds from 3 to 7 p.m. The event, which features wines from around the state and the world, as well as gourmet food and live music, will benefit Our Lady of the Lake. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, April 25, Rock N Rowe is presenting The V-Tones, a cover band made up of local professionals pursuing their love of music. The free event will take place in Perkins Rowe’s central square from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Local celebrities are coming to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a performance like no other at the annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser this Saturday, April 27. Benefitting the Big Buddy program in the Capital Area, the event pairs locals with professional dancers, while guests and the community show their love by donating in honor of specific contestants. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Tomorrow night, Friday, April 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., Frameworks Gallery is hosting a gallery opening for Cheri Fasy and Christiane Drieling. Both artists utilize eye-catching colors to create designs composed of often recycled or reimagined materials. To see the work of the artists and get more information, visit the event page here.

Our Lady of the Lake and the Red Stick Farmers Market are celebrating strawberry season with a special strawberry cooking demo, strawberry jam, and arts and crafts at this Saturday’s market. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, April 27, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is hosting FIXUP Mid City, which invites people throughout the community to come together to improve the area along between Government Street and North Boulevard through gardening and painting. The event will also feature a free lunch provided by Curbside Burgers and Rocca Pizzeria. More information is available here.

2 Domestic 1 Import is performing tomorrow night, Friday, April 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Perkins Rowe as part of the Tunes & Trucks event. This mini food truck roundup will feature Basel’s Market Food Truck, Fete au Fete and more. For a full list of trucks and more information, visit the event page here.