Arts around town: ‘All You Need is Love’ at the Manship Theatre, Marc Broussard performs ‘Mistletoe and Magnolias,’ and more

Rev. Bill Miller, an Episcopal pastor in Covington, will be in Baton Rouge tonight, December 20, to reveal his revolutionary take on a traditional mass celebration. Inspired by the music of The Beatles, Miller uses the iconic band’s classic hits in place of hymns and other more typical religious songs. The result is an event that people of many faith backgrounds can enjoy. Christ in the City is presenting Miller and his North Shore Revolution Band at Manship Theatre’s Hartley/Vey Theatre tonight for a holiday event titled All You Need is Love: A Beatles Celebration to the World. Tickets and more information is available here.

Tonight, December 20, Louisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is performing his funk, blues, rock and R&B-inspired holiday songs at a special Christmas show at Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Broussard’s show will feature songs from his album Mistletoe and Magnolias. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Tomorrow, December 21, the Red Dragon Songwriters Series continues at Manship Theatre with a performance from Texas musician Ray Wylie Hubbard at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information are available here.

Capital City Grill and Manship Theatre are teaming up for a special Brunch and a Movie event this Sunday, December 23. The event will feature an It’s a Wonderful Life-themed three-course meal, as well as tickets to a showing of the 1946 classic film. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

Ice skating at the Raising Cane’s River Center opens tomorrow, December 21. Through December 31, 90-minute skating sessions will be available, with tickets here.

Photographer Jordan Hefler’s exhibition remainder/reminder, which explores memory and photographic history, is on display in the Manship Theatre Gallery through March 31. A reception for the exhibition will be held tonight, December 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. More information is available here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Pointe-Marie’s On Pointe Music Concert Series continues tonight, December 20, with Christmas carols led by Theatre Baton Rouge and featuring other local theater troupes. The event is free and family friendly, with refreshments available on site from Magpie Café.

Tonight, December 20, is family night at the Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General. From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be real snow, a visit from Santa, music from United We Jam, hot cocoa and more. Visit the event page here for more information.