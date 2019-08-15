Arts around town: Knock Stock, A Mid City Summer Soiree, and more

The LA5 Lineup Reveal Party will take place tonight at the Three Roll Estate Tasting Room from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is free to the public and will reveal the fall 2019 Live After Five lineup, with handcrafted Three Roll Estate cocktails, live music and door prizes.

The second annual A Mid City Summer Soirée, put on by Jefferson Highway businesses in Mid City, will be held tonight, August 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will include open houses that focus on shopping, dining, services and art.

The Knock Stock Children’s Music Festival will be held this Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18, at the Knock Knock Children’s Museum. This two-day festival will be filled with music, pop-up activities, and a Big Backyard filled with games. To purchase tickets, visit Knock Knock’s website here.

This Saturday, August 17, BREC will be screening Sing for its free event Movie in the Park. The event is family friendly and will feature games and activities prior to the start of the movie at 6:30 p.m. For more details, visit the event page here.

Tonight, August 15, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting its annual open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will include free food, beverages and a free string quartet concert in the courtyard of BRSO’s Fenway Avenue office. Click here for more information.

On Thursday August 22, The Louisiana Art and Science Museum will host Art After Hours featuring multimedia artist Christopher Janney. Visitors will enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as early access to both Harmonies in Color and its companion show Sound Is An Invisible Color.

The 17th annual Taste of Tiger Tailgating event will be happening this Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by 100.7 The Tiger WTGE, the event is being held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center and will showcase great food, drinks and live music. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, and children 10 and under get in free. Visit the event’s Facebook page here for more details.

The Saturday, August 17, BREC will be hosting Duck Duck Goose Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. Spend the day exploring the historical, cultural and artistic value of the Deep South through activities like soap carving and hiking. For tickets and more informations, visit the event page here.